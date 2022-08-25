FOOTBALL: BBCHS staff full of prominent local coaching names

Dave Nelson was the principal at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center when he gave a fresh-faced Mike Kohl his first job out of college more than 20 years ago as a teacher.

Dan Wetzel and Mike Lehning were two of Kohl’s high school football coaches when he graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1993, with Lehning eventually serving as the athletic director when Kohl became the head football coach at his alma mater in 2011, a title the coach and current AD holds to this day.

And as Kohl and the Boilermakers set to kick off their 2022 season with the 6 p.m. Friday home game against CICS-Longwood, they’ll be doing so with Nelson, Wetzel and Lehning helping form a coaching staff with 226 collective years of coaching experience — including six former head coaches.

“Experience wise, it’s unbelievable ... everyone shares equally and contributes evenly,” Kohl said. “It’s a fun staff to be on, and it’s great for this program to have a staff with this kind of experience, having guys who have been around for 20-30 years.”

Nelson’s 36 years of coaching experience tops the group, including head coaching stops at Riverdale-Port Byron and Momence, where roughly half of his coaching career was spent over three separate stints.

After retiring from education in 2004, he became a volunteer assistant at Momence under head coach Matt Fox. The two came together to Bradley-Bourbonnais in 2016, where Nelson has served as the special teams coach ever since and Fox serves as the quarterback coach and calls offensive plays with Kohl.

In addition to Nelson [Momence head coach from 1981-1984] and Fox [2011-2015], former Momence head coaches Bryan Wells [1993-1995] and Joe Kubal [2002-2010] are also on the staff, part of a longtime Momence-to-BBCHS pipeline that even included Kohl’s predecessor, Craig Bundy, who was the head coach at Momence from 1988-1990, where he made three-straight playoffs before coaching the Boilers for 14 years.

“We tease each other that the only way to get to Bradley is through Momence, but we had some great coaches there; I mean, Craig Bundy was at Momence before he came over here,” Nelson said. “Momence has good football and good people.”

Wells joined the staff this year, as did Wetzel, who retired after 22 years as the head coach at Herscher after last fall. Although he retired, Wetzel knows that the game continues to evolve, and the bevy of experienced coaches he now shares an office and field with provide him that opportunity, something he hopes to reciprocate himself.

“When you retire, you still feel like you’re evolving; you learn stuff all the time and this is an excellent staff,” Wetzel said. “I’ve definitely picked up some things, and its been a great experience so far.

“I’m just hoping to continue to make [the student-athletes] better football players and better kids,” he added. “That’s always my goal, no matter if it’s a head coach or assistant — I love working with young men, teaching them sportsmanship.”

Omar Grant is one of the coaches with the least amount of experience coaching high school football, checking in at the seventh-most tenured out of 10 assistants.

But even Grant brings plenty of experience as he enters his 18th year as a high school coach, all in town at Bishop McNamara, Kankakee, where he was the head coach at his alma mater from 2015-2018 and now BBCHS, where he is entering his fourth season overall and first coaching running backs and wide receivers after spending the first three seasons with the defensive backs.

“I like how they’ve embraced me from the beginning and made me feel welcome,” Grant said. “My ideas, thoughts, anything I want to talk about, they welcome and it’s awesome to have those minds with egos put aside.”

For Kohl, who is one of the busiest athletic administrators in the area as both the head football coach and athletic director, having so much reliable experience to lean on has also helped pay dividends at home, with Kohl crediting the contagious culture of hard work for giving everyone enough time to balance their home and work lives and also reminding him that the home life comes first.

“The first thing is making sure I win at home and make sure I’m a dad, and to be a dad I have to be present,” Kohl said. “With guys on my staff like this, who put in just as much time as I do, it makes it easier to have time with my kids and family, and to just make sure I take a deep breath and understand the balance of what’s work and what’s life, and that life is more important than work.”

In addition to head coach Mike Kohl, who enters his 12th season as the head coach at BBCHS and 25th year of coaching high school football, the Bradley-Bourbonnais football team boasts 226 collective years of prep football coaching experience entering the season.

<ul><li>Dave Nelson (36 years)</li><li>Bryan Wells (35)</li><li>Dan Wetzel (34)</li><li>Mike Lehning (33)</li><li>Joe Kubal (25)</li><li>Matt Fox (23)</li><li>Omar Grant (18)</li><li>Freddie Dudek (14)</li><li>Michael Proctor (8)</li><li>Scott Allen (First year)</li></ul>