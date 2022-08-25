Food Truck Fest back in Bourbonnais for second year

BOURBONNAIS — From 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Bourbonnais’ Goselin Park, 394 William Latham Dr., the Food Truck Fest, hosted by the village of Bourbonnais, returns for a second year.

Over 15 food trucks are participating, and there will be a Brew Zone and Kid Zone.

Vendors include:

• Bamboo Island

• The Bennett-Curtis House

• Candy & Cake

• ChopN It Up with Vanessa J

• Conway’s Concessions

• Funnel Cake World + Grill

• LA’s BBQ

• LoveALatte Coffee

• Mi Casa Mobile Mexican Cuisine

• Ms. Sandra’s Shaved Ice

• Nothing Bundt Cakes

• Que It Up BBQ

• Tacos El Guadalajara #1

• TCBY

• That’s A Cake

• Zap A Pizza

William Latham Drive from Main Street NW (Illinois Route 102) to Stratford Drive E will close at 1 p.m. for the event. The closure is due to public safety preparedness in anticipation of heavy pedestrian traffic and is expected to be closed until 10 p.m.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/villagebourbonnais" target="_blank">facebook.com/villagebourbonnais</a>.