2-vehicle crash involving Kankakee school bus sends 4 to hospital

KANKAKEE — Three passengers on a Kankakee school bus Wednesday afternoon were transported to Ascension St. Mary Hospital for treatment after a car collided with the bus at the intersection of South Fourth Avenue and West Hawkins Street.

Two students and an adult on the bus were treated, said Kankakee District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters.

The driver of the Toyota Prius, Natalie A. Castillo, was transported to St. Mary with injuries to her head, back and neck area, police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m.

There were eight occupants on the bus, which was traveling west on West Hawkins Street, according to the report.

Castillo was traveling south on South Fourth Avenue at a high rate of speed, a witness said in the report.

Castillo disregarded the yield sign and continued into the intersection, striking the right rear of the bus, the witness said in the report.

The impact caused the rear of the bus to completely go airborne, the report said.

At the hospital, Castillo told the officer she did not see the bus go through the intersection, the report said.

Castillo was issued a ticket for disregarding a yield sign, the report said.