Will County Fair continues through Sunday

PEOTONE — The Will County Fair kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Taking place at the Will County Fairgrounds, 710 S. West St., Peotone, the scheduled events include magic shows, demolition derbies, live music and more.

This year, the fair will be celebrating its 119th anniversary. On Sunday will be the annual chili cookoff, and rules and entry forms are available on the official website, <a href="https://www.willcountyfair.org" target="_blank">willcountyfair.org</a>.

Today through Sunday is $5 general admission, with today being $2 admission for seniors and veterans. Children under 9 are free every day.

Carnival tickets are $1.25 each or 22 for $25. The carnival opens at 4 p.m. today and Friday, and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. The carnival is provided by Luehrs Ideal Rides.

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• 8:30 a.m. Tractor Pull Demonstration

• 11 a.m.; 2 p.m., 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. Magic Matt

• 3 p.m. Dave Rudolph, British Re-Invasion

• 5 p.m. Frankfort Brass Band

• 6:30 p.m. ITPA Tractor

• 8 p.m. South Side Social Club

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• Noon & 2 p.m. — Mike’s Magic, Family Magic Show

• 1 p.m. Mr. D’s Magic Illusions

• 7:30 p.m. Will County Fair Scramble & Demolition Derby

• 8 p.m. South Side Social Club

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Dave Fleming Comedy Show

• 1 p.m. Scribblemaster

• 3 p.m. Power Wheels Derby

• 4 p.m. Flash Magic Show

• 6:30 p.m. Will County Fair Demolition Derby

• 8 p.m. Whiskeyfist

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• 8 a.m. Chili Cook-off

• 9 a.m. Peotone Community Church Service

• Noon & 3 p.m. Flash Magic Show

• 1:30 p.m. Dave Rudolph Beach Party

• 2 p.m. I.P.R.A World Championship Rodeo

• 8 p.m. Midlife Crisis Band