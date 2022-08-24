Provost named deputy chief to Bradley PD

BRADLEY — The Bradley Police Department has a new deputy chief, and he is a familiar face.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Sgt. Adrian Provost, a member of the village force since 2000, was sworn into office as the deputy police chief for the 36-member department.

Provost will have a first-year salary of $118,000, Police Chief Don Barber said.

The department had a vacancy at the deputy chief position since then-deputy chief Craig Anderson retired in April. A short time later, Anderson became the Bradley village administrator.

Provost, 46, began his police career in 1996 with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department. He joined the Bradley department four years later and became a sergeant in 2010.

He is a 1992 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and a 1996 graduate of Olivet Nazarene University.

In addition to his police work, Provost has been the longtime basketball coach for Bishop Mac.

“I’ve tried to challenge myself throughout my entire career,” he said. “... When Chief Barber approached me, I couldn’t say no.”

A self described “Kankakee County kid,” Provost said there was never any place he would have wanted to work other than within this county.

“This is home,” he said.

Barber said Provost makes solid decisions and he has no doubt the village officers will follow his lead.

Said Mayor Mike Watson to Provost: “You are an excelled choice. You will do well.”

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> Adrian Provost is a second cousin to Daily Journal reporter Lee Provost.