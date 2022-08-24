Large corn harvest awaits Kankakee County farmers

The John Deere and International combines have only recently peaked their heads outside of the toolshed doors as area farmers have begun the ritual of getting the massive machines in order for the fall harvest.

But what awaits these machines in the upcoming autumn months of September, October and likely November could be something special. Maybe even spectacular.

While “massive” may be the way many people describe the machinery farmers use to complete a harvest, the word is also being used to discuss the corn crop growing in Kankakee County dirt.

Based upon data collected and released Tuesday during the Kankakee County Corn Growers Association’s “field day,” this region is being forecasted to see an average per-acre corn harvest of 203 bushels.

A bumper crop, a term which means an unusually large harvest, is being anticipated.

“The harvest projections look pretty good despite some dry periods this summer,” said Kankakee County Farm Bureau manager Chad Miller.

Field day is the annual day in Kankakee County when ag professionals learn the outcome of data collected and what the information will mean for area farmers in terms of crop yields.

The 203 bushel forecast is the largest field day preview in Kankakee County’s history. Officials noted in the north-central portion of Kankakee County, the yield projection came in at a whopping 265 bushels.

The lowest levels were reported in the Essex region at 147 bushels.

Field day data showed the largest per-acre yields will be in the northeast region where 226-bushels-per-acre corn is being measured. Smaller yields are expected in the southeastern regions — at 186 bushels — largely due to fewer timely rains.

The region has experienced a growing season that could be described as nearly perfect, at least in this northeast segment of Illinois. However, a spectacular fall harvest may result in at least one very real concern.

The concern: Where can all of this grain be stored?

Due to corn prices maintaining strong levels within the $5.50-per-bushel range, storage for the bountiful harvest likely will be available as farmers have sold the grain from the previous harvest.

Jason Zimmer, president of the Kankakee County Corn Growers Association, armed with corn yield data from the just-completed annual field day, said the potential for an outstanding corn harvest awaits area agriculture professionals.

“For Kankakee County, this could be a bumper corn crop,” he said.

While he noted there were some periods of dry conditions in this growing season, there have been enough timely rains to lay the ground work for a bountiful corn harvest.

Soybeans, he said, are a little more tricky to predict. He said soybeans are still developing within the seedpods and no one really knows how well those pods will fill until the combine begins cutting the plant at its base and stripping the seeds from its plant.

Projections are, of course, just that. Several weeks of the growing season remain, which means timely rains are still needed.

Zimmer, 59, a 1981 graduate of then-Reddick High School, noted in the 2021 field day, the corn crop was forecasted to be 194 bushels per acre in Kankakee County.

The actual corn harvest came in at just over 170 bushels.

“I have to say these projection numbers are really a pleasant surprise,” he said. “It makes us excited. It makes farmers really look forward to this harvest.”