Bus driver shortage affects 1st days of school in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — The first day of school was marred with worry for some Kankakee parents as roughly a third of bus routes in Kankakee School District 111 were down drivers.

Daniel Savage, the district’s director of transportation, said that 23 out of about 60 bus routes throughout the district did not run as scheduled Monday.

The Illinois Central School Bus company, which contracts with the district to provide transportation, is facing the driver shortage that has been trending nationwide, he said.

The company also had a few drivers not show up for work, he added.

“Then of course, that’s kind of a domino-effect as we go through the day,” Savage said.

The situation was expected to improve Tuesday, with an anticipated shortage of five drivers, he said.

“That is down from over 20,” he said. “Again, five routes though is too many in my opinion, and we are going to keep working to make sure that we get that down to zero, because if your child is on that route, it doesn’t matter if 50 routes made it on time — if your child was late or was not picked up and had to wait at the bus stop, or came home late, that’s the most important thing to you, and that’s the most important thing to us.”

Savage said the district would continue throughout the week to “work out any kinks” with the buses and figure out how it can help the company with its driver shortage.

On Tuesday afternoon, the district shared via Facebook that six buses (two at Kankakee Junior High, two at Kankakee High School and two at Kennedy Middle School) would be delayed by approximately 45 minutes.

About 4,000 students ride the bus, school officials said.

<strong>Parents vent frustrations</strong>

Two parents described their frustrations at Monday evening’s Kankakee School Board meeting.

“I have a daughter who is 10, and her bus never came this morning,” Kristin Fields said.

Fields said her daughter is supposed to be picked up from daycare in the morning. Daycare workers contacted the district when her daughter’s bus did not show.

“Basically, they were told that they were sorry for our luck, but there was no driver and there probably wouldn’t be for the foreseeable future,” Fields said. “And so I left work, took my daughter to school. She got there 40 minutes late.”

Fields had issues Monday afternoon as well.

With further transportation delays, Fields had trouble determining her daughter’s location, she said.

“She got to her daycare at 5:27 today,” Fields said. “My frustration is — we should have been notified.”

Fields said she didn’t receive word that her daughter would be on a different bus, and the app parents are supposed to check for busing information was not updated with changes.

“I’m just asking for more openness,” she said. “We just want to know what’s going on.”

Fields added that she was still unsure what to do with her daughter the next morning.

“I can’t keep her in the morning, so does she miss school?” Fields asked. “Is there going to be a bus? When is the bus coming?”

Parent Gretchen Allen said her son’s route also had no driver on the first day of school; after driving him to school in the morning, he was assigned to a different bus in the afternoon.

“Is my son going to be waiting after school for an indefinite amount of time every day for a bus driver that doesn’t know my kid’s route? That doesn’t seem like this is a viable solution,” Allen said. “Will my son have a bus driver tomorrow? Next week? Never? Am I stuck taking my kid to school everyday? Am I now the bus?”

She said that parents need to be kept informed of busing updates and know who to call if there is an issue.

“That app that shows the the bus info is utterly pointless if there’s no actual bus coming,” Allen said.

<strong>District responds</strong>

Superintendent Genevra Walters said she wants to explore encouraging district staff to drive buses.

“It’s an option that might alleviate the problems, because the problem is simply that they don’t have enough bus drivers,” she said.

However, this would require staff who sign up to have reduced responsibilities in the mornings and afternoons.

“The problem is, they would be working for Illinois Central and they would be working for Kankakee School District 111,” Walters said. “And so they are going to have less time on our clock… They are paid from two different places.”

Board member Chris Bohlen said that the district should “hold the bus company’s feet to the fire” in terms of making sure its routes are covered and that shortages are communicated in advance.

It also falls upon the district to make sure parents are notified in advance, he said.

“I believe these parents are right; we have an obligation to communicate that with them, especially if a kid is on a bus an hour and a half later than he or she is supposed to come home,” Bohlen said. “I would be frantic too if I didn’t know where my kid was and nobody was answering the phone.”