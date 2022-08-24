Bevis: Report positive COVID tests to health department

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County remains in the low community level when it comes to COVID-19 virus that has permeated the country for more than two years.

Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said that is a positive sign for the county.

“That’s a second straight week and based on the numbers that I’ve been reviewing daily, it looks like we’ll continue into a third week,” said Bevis at Tuesday’s County Board Executive Committee meeting.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Kankakee County has recorded 32,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 374 deaths but just one in the past two and a half months.

“The lethality of COVID at this point with the variations that we’re seeing is changing,” Bevis said. “It’s more of a severe illness for a lot of people that are still getting it, but the deaths have definitely decreased from what we were seeing early on.”

Board member Steve Liehr asked Bevis what the protocol is for a person who tests positive for COVID, using a test kit at home.

“They should be contacting the health department so that we could officially contact trace that individual,” Bevis said. “[We can] give them an education in regards to the severity of their symptoms and recommending possibly they see their physician or primary care physician just to make sure that they’re OK.”

Bevis added that contacting the health department gives it a better handle on the number of cases.

“The cases that we do see if today, we have 10 positive cases, for example, those are 10 positive people that did let us know or were tested at some facility that then lets us know because that’s a requirement,” he said. “But there could be 50 people out there testing positive today that just don’t tell anybody. And I hope that they’re doing the right thing by staying home when they’re sick, waiting for five days and those kinds of things. But we just don’t know.”

Residents can still order additional free COVID tests by going to <a href="http://covid.gov/tests" target="_blank">covid.gov/tests</a> and placing an order.

There still is a chance for transmission of COVID-19 because the county is at 51.7% of the population being vaccinated, which is just a 0.2% increase from July. Broken down into race-ethnic groups, the Hispanic population is at 51% vaccinated, Caucasian is 49.9% and African American is 43.3% fully vaccinated.

“People considered at high risk are still recommended to be getting vaccinated, to wear masks indoors where there’s areas of high spread, but as I said, Kankakee County right now is a low transmission,” Bevis said.

The Kankakee County Health Department continues to hold vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday for all vaccines and age groups.