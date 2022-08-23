Several fundraising events happening for local animal shelters

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: Mad Viking Beard Club of Illinois is the host of Sunday's Dogs for Dogs fundraiser. The event will be held at Top Fuel Saloon, but is not hosted by Top Fuel Saloon as originally printed.</strong></em>

Several fundraising events are scheduled this week for animal shelters in the area. From family-friendly adoption fairs to livestreamed national events, local animals seeking forever homes are in the spotlight.

<strong>JORDAN’S WAY LIVESTREAM AT KCHF</strong>

Kris Rotonda, of the national charity organization Jordan’s Way, will be back at Kankakee County Humane Foundation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today to live-stream a fundraiser for the animals and operations at the shelter. To tune in and for more information, go to @K3CHF on Facebook.

This is the second time Rotonda and Jordan’s Way will benefit KCHF, as he first visited in January 2021 and raised more than $15,000 in just four hours.

“Monetary goal aside, hopefully it brings attention to our dogs and cats because, in the end, that’s what it’s about,” said KCHF director Jordan Chapman during the 2021 event. “The money just helps to benefit them.”

“We all love our dogs, but my dog, Jordan, inspired me to change the world,” wrote Rotonda in a Facebook post. “Did you know that 800 shelters don’t have enough food to regularly feed the animals housed there?”

For more information and to stream the event, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3CHF" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3CHF</a>.

<strong>ANIMAL ADOPTION FAIR</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Koehler Chiropractic Sports & Spinal Rehab, 232 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, there will be an Animal Adoption Fair featuring New Beginnings for Cats, River Valley Animal Rescue, Dr. Becker’s Bites and more vendors.

There will be adoptable pets from the Kankakee County area, as well as face painting, kids crafts and photos.

<strong>DOGS FOR DOGS FUNDRAISER</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Mad Viking Beard Club of Illinois will be hosting a Dogs for Dogs fundraiser event to benefit Just Animals Shelter in Mazon. The event will be held at Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood — and hot dogs will be sold along with other food, games, raffles and more.

The family-friendly event will have adoptable dogs on site.