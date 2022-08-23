Lifelong Learning returns at KCC, Rowe to present to seniors

KANKAKEE — The Lifelong Learning Institute is returning for the fall semester at Kankakee Community College. The fall kick-off event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 2, and will feature State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

The meeting, held in KCC’s Iroquois Room, will be an information session for the fall courses designed for active senior citizens. Rowe will speak on the subject of phone and internet scams and how to avoid them.

The Lifelong Learning Institute offers affordable, high-quality, non-credit classes that take place in an environment that fosters participation. Registration and course information will be available. The event is free and open to the public. The classes are non-credit, continuing education, open to people ages 50 and older.

The classes focus on different intellectual and cultural topics, and vary from a few hours to several meetings. In-person and live webinar options are offered, and prices also vary, with many classes priced at $25 or less.

For more information or to find out the latest course offerings, go to continuinged.kcc.edu or phone 815-802-8206. Email <a href="mailto:mposing@kcc.edu" target="_blank">mposing@kcc.edu</a> to be added to the program mailing list.

The following courses/workshops will be available through the Lifelong Learning Institute at Kankakee Community College. For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/lli" target="_blank">kcc.edu/lli</a>.

<strong>LLI EXCLUSIVES</strong>

• Legacy Letters

• Share a Book, Share an Author

• How Wolves Change Rivers

• Waterfalls of Illinois

• Giant Ice Age Mammals of the Midwest

• Real Ghosts of the Kankakee Valley

• Holiday Movies & Music

<strong>HISTORY & HISTORICAL FIGURES</strong>

• 1862: The American Civil War

• Hidden History: The Assassination of Lincoln

• Harry Houdini

• Hidden History: The Great American Fires

• Statue of Liberty

<strong>ARTS & CRAFTS</strong>

• Flower Arranging

• Scrapbook Journaling

• Make Your Own Succulent Arrangement in a Pumpkin

• Fall Décor Basket

<strong>MEDITATION & MOTION</strong>

• Mindful Movement Method

• Dancercise

• Regular Practice of Meditation

<strong>PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT</strong>

• Introduction to Personal Computers

• Show-Stopping Charcuterie Boards

• Ghost Hunting

• Giants of English Art and Literature (That Are Actually Irish)

• Stylize Your Christmas Tree Like a Professional

• Generate Good Vibes

• Photo Sorting & Organizing

• The Secrets of Travel-Hacking