U.S. court upholds decision on state's ICE detainee law

CHICAGO — Earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit upheld an Illinois law prohibiting Kankakee and McHenry county jails from holding federal immigrant detainees.

The counties sued, arguing the state’s Illinois Way Forward Act was preempted and prohibited by the U.S. Constitution under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, according to a story in the Chicago Tribune Aug. 19.

But the three-judge appellate panel found that the state law didn’t conflict with federal law, according to the story.

“It would make no sense to hold that a federal statute premised on State cooperation preempts a State law withholding that cooperation,” U.S. Judge David Hamilton wrote in the opinion. “The Act directly regulates only State and local entities and law enforcement — not the federal government.”

McHenry County officials said they did not anticipate appealing the ruling, the Tribune story said.

Both counties had contracts with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to jail people detained while awaiting a hearing on alleged immigration violations.

In August 2021, Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Way Forward Act into law. It prohibits local governments from contracting with ICE.

<strong>LAWSUIT FILED</strong>

The counties sued in September 2021, but the case was dismissed by a federal judge on Dec. 6.

The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled the plaintiffs [Kankakee and McHenry counties] “have not demonstrated a likelihood that the district court erred in holding that the Illinois Act is not preempted by federal law because the Act does not attempt to prevent or govern existing contracts between the federal government and private entities.”

Also, the federal court concluded “that the counties have not shown that they are threatened with imminent irreparable harm or that the balance of harms or the public interest favors an injunction pending appeal. The counties have not shown that they will lose substantial revenue absent an injunction or that this loss of revenue is permanent. Illinois’s public interest in enforcing its statute weighs against an injunction pending appeal.”

For fiscal years 2016 through 2020, Kankakee County averaged 122 ICE detainees per day. At those rates, according to the lawsuit, the county would lose nearly $4 million in revenue annually.

McHenry County officials said they would lose $6 million in revenue annually.

Detainees were moved to facilities outside of Illinois or released in February.