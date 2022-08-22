UPDATED: KSD 111 provides timeline of accidental shooting incident

<strong><em>CLARIFICATION: This story was updated on Aug. 23 with new information to correct the time Student A left campus in another vehicle (at 3:08 p.m.); the previous time provided to the Journal was incorrect.</em></strong>

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 provided an updated timeline of Wednesday afternoon’s accidental shooting involving three students in a car outside of Kankakee High School.

According to Kankakee police, a 17-year-old student suffered a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body when a gun inside a car he and two other students were sitting in was unintentionally fired.

The victim was taken to Ascension St. Mary Hospital’s emergency room for treatment and was reported to be in stable condition, police said.

The meeting to discuss the incident was held in the KHS auditorium Thursday evening following the back-to-school bash.

Superintendent Genevra Walters addressed a gathering of about 15 people, some of whom included administrators, school board members and Kankakee City Council members.

Walters was unable to provide information regarding the students’ identities or any potential disciplinary action. She confirmed all three are Kankakee High School students.

“There’s a lot of gathering of information and preparation that we would have to do before we could actually talk about discipline,” she said.

Walters provided a timeline of the incident based on video surveillance and cell phone records.

She explained that any discrepancies with previously released details were because of the urgency and evolving nature of the situation.

Withholding information was never the intention, she added.

“A lot of the reason why a lot of the details do not match is because a lot of the information we were getting was kind of during the crisis and while it was happening,” she said.

<strong>MORE DETAILS</strong>

Based upon the district’s information, Student A [the student allegedly in possession of the weapon] got out of the car right after the shot was fired and returned to school; it is not known exactly where he came from.

Walters said that, to the best of her knowledge, the weapon was not recovered.

The vehicle left the KHS parking lot at 2:33 p.m., and Student A ran back to the school at 2:37 p.m.

Based upon the timeline, the weapon was on campus at some point, she noted.

While it is possible that the students might have picked up a weapon somewhere on West Jeffery Street between 2:33 and 2:37 p.m., Walters does not believe this is the case.

“I seriously doubt that, and so, yes, the weapon was absolutely on campus at some point,” she said. “Exactly where it was isn’t clear; definitely at some point it was in the car. We don’t know where else it could have been, because we don’t have any facts around that, but yes, it was at some point on campus.”

Student B [thought to be the driver] contacted a school sports coach at 2:41 p.m. and drove Student C [the victim] to the hospital, according to the district’s timeline. Students B and C arrived at the hospital at 2:50 p.m.

Based on the school’s surveillance footage, Student A was picked up by a white vehicle and left campus at approximately 3:08 p.m.

At the time Athletic Director Ronnie Wilcox called Walters regarding the incident, she was out of town.

She said she immediately contacted the district’s security team to barricade the school and then contacted Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

Walters arrived at the school from Springfield shortly before 5 p.m.

Walters interviewed Student B, who had returned to school, at 5:22 p.m.

Student A arrived back on campus with his aunt at 5:28 p.m., according to the district. After speaking with Walters in the office, they left with Kankakee police at 5:34 p.m.

<strong>INCREASED SECURITY MEASURES</strong>

Walters outlined plans to increase security at the high school.

This security upgrade includes exercising the right to search students’ cars parked on campus, she said.

Refusal to comply can result in disciplinary action and/or loss of parking privileges.

“I did talk to the attorneys today, and yes, we can search students’ cars,” she said. “If they refuse, we can write them up for insubordination and restrict [parking] access to the campus. Right now, I’m most concerned about students’ cars.”

Another measure will be to double the number of metal-detecting wands in the district from 12 to 24.

The wands will be used intermittently during entry to school, for all visitors at sporting events and possibly other events depending on the nature of the event and number of people, she said.

Additionally, the district will be looking at closing off the high school campus using gates at all three entrances after the buses leave in the afternoon.

All visitors after buses leave would have to enter through the circle drive and use the front door.

“Of course, someone can come into the circle drive and walk down to the field, but we are thinking that that would limit activity on campus,” Walters said.

More cameras will be also purchased and strategically placed in the stadium, she said.

<strong>COMMENTS FROM OFFICIALS</strong>

Donell Austin Sr., Kankakee Police investigations commander, said the timeline provided by the district represented exactly what happened.

He credited the efforts of Walters and the department’s relationship with the school district in helping to peacefully resolve the situation.

He noted that Student A was not forthcoming with where he got the gun.

Austin also said he does not believe it is helpful to seek to place blame in the situation.

“The child made the decision to carry a weapon,” he said. “The child had the accidental [weapon] discharge, so we are going to move on [with] what we have to do with that child. We took all the information from the witnesses at the scene, and then we just have to move forward.

“I really don’t think it helps to blame anyone in this situation; I think that we just have to learn from it and move forward. It’s just my personal opinion. I think that everything worked like it should have [in reaction] to what happened.”

Kankakee School Board member Chris Bohlen said that everyone on the board and the administration wants to protect kids, which is why they need to have a serious discussion about how to do so.

“To me, this is as critical an issue as anything,” he said.

Board member Deb Johnston agreed and said the goal should be to stop kids from bringing weapons on campus.

“There are several places something like that could be, and it’s just, it’s really a tough decision to try to preserve everyone’s safety,” Johnston said. “That’s the key, everyone needs to be safe... We have to do something that’s going to secure our campus.”

Walters said she held Thursday evening’s meeting to provide factual information about the incident.

She noted she was “a little disappointed” with some of the Facebook comments regarding all three students.

“Student B and Student C were totally innocent, at least as far as we can see,” Walters said. “What bothered me about that is, that could have been anybody’s son [who got injured].”

<em>Student A refers to the student allegedly in possession of the weapon; Student B refers to the driver of the vehicle; Student C refers to the wounded student.</em>

2:33 p.m. - Car leaves KHS parking lot

2:37 p.m. - Student A runs back to school

2:41 p.m. - Student B contacts coach

2:50 p.m. - Student B and C arrive at hospital

*3:08 p.m. - Student A is picked up in a white car and leaves campus

3:35 p.m. - Athletic Director informs Superintendent of incident

3:37 p.m. - Security contacted; barricades requested

3:43 p.m. - KPD Chief of Police is contacted

4:57 p.m. - Superintendent arrives at KHS from Springfield

5:22 p.m. - Student B is interviewed by Superintendent

5:28 p.m. - Student A, with guardian, is found on campus

5:34 p.m. - KPD leaves with Student A and guardian

*<em>This timeline has been updated with correct information, provided by KSD111</em>