United Way seeking art submissions for annual celebration

KANKAKEE — United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties is seeking local artists to submit art from a variety of mediums to display at United Way’s “Picturing a United Future” art gallery during the organization’s annual celebration on Oct. 4.

Art should represent hope and celebrate progress for the community.

“Everyone’s vision looks different, but we are hopeful to bring to life the perspectives of what neighbors believe a united future looks like for our community at our annual celebration this year,” said Melina Pizano, Development Manager for United Way, in a news release.

Artists can choose to lend their piece(s) for display in the gallery or donate their piece(s) to United Way, as a part of the charity auction hosted at the celebration event. The live auction will support United Way’s efforts to foster a stronger community and help fund life-changing programs in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

For more information, submit an online interest form by visiting <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/picturing-united-future-art-gallery" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/picturing-united-future-art-gallery</a> or contact Melina Pizano, Development Manager at <a href="mailto:melina@myunitedway.org" target="_blank">melina@myunitedway.org</a>.