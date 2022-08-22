PHOTO GALLERY: Bourbonnais parish celebrates 175 years

More than 100 people gathered for the Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church’s 175th anniversary Mass on Sunday in Bourbonnais.

Hymnals filled the air of the outdoor grotto as parishioners, with lawn chairs in tow, sang, prayed and listened as Bishop Ronald Hicks, of the Diocese of Joliet, led the Mass.

The anniversary celebration began earlier this year with two events in April, including a concert at the church and a dueling pianos event at Quality Inn & Suites.

The celebration was planned to continue Saturday, but storms forced the cancelation of the Taste of BVM event and the rescheduling of BVM’s Family, Food & Fun event, with the date to be determined. Sunday’s Mass was followed by a reception and history tours of the church and grounds around Olivet Nazarene University.

A special blessing of the grotto concluded the anniversary events Sunday.