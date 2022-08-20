Trooper, 1 other person injured when squad struck by driver

OTTO TOWNSHIP — Two people, including an Illinois State Police trooper, were injured when the trooper’s vehicle was struck by a driver charged with driving under the influence of alcohol early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said in a release the trooper was investigating an accident on U.S. Route 45-52 near East 5000S Road, five miles south of Kankakee, at 2:34 a.m.

The trooper and driver of the vehicle from the previous crash were standing in front of the squad car. The squad’s emergency lights were activated, ISP said.

A Chevrolet Trail Blazer traveling south on U.S. Route 45-52 failed to yield and struck the rear of the squad car, ISP said.

The trooper and the driver of the previous crash sustained non-threatening-injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, ISP said.

The driver of the Trail Blazer, 24-year-old Austin M. Gray of Chebanse, was uninjured, ISP said.

Gray was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and a violation of Scott’s Law — improper passing of an emergency vehicle causing injury to another — ISP said.

So far this year, ISP said there have been 16 squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and seven troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.

According to news reports, the most recent occurred Aug. 12 when an ISP squad car with a trooper inside was struck while on a traffic stop.

The crash happened on Interstate 355 northbound near the Boughton Road Exit near Lemont.

<strong>Scott’s Law</strong>

Scott’s Law states when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.

A person who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.

If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.