Thank a Farmer: Lottinville for farmer

Rick Lottinville began his farming career in the midst of one of the great agricultural challenges in Illinois history.

Lottinville was a 1987 graduate of St. Anne High School and worked for a farmer in Wichert.In 1988, Lottinville went to work for his dad after dad’s hired hand left. That year, you may remember, was the worst drought in recorded Illinois history. It was the driest year since Illinois began keeping records in the 1880s. Rain was less than half the usual amount. The Kankakee River shrank to 13 percent of its normal flow.

Without the continued support of Richard Lottinville, Rick’s dad, it couid have been the last year for the family farm. The Lottinville farmhouse today, a beautiful Victorian home, is just south of the town and a pleasant walk from St. Anne.

“Farming is not something you jump into unless you have someone to back you up,” Rick said. But the farm, with good management, has “never stopped growing,” Rick said. When his parents, Richard and Pam, started in the spring of 1968, they had 40 acres. When Rick took over, they were at 1,100 acres. Today the Lottinville family farm is 3,000 acres of corn and beans.

Richard Lottinville, 76, is still involved with the farm. “He’s not completely retired,” Rick said. “He likes to help.”

Other members of the family help, too. Rick’s sons, Michael and Andrew, both of whom took classes at Parkland College, joined in 2014.

Years before that, their mom, April, was helping. Rick and April Lottinville met as sophomores in high school. Soon enough she wanted to ride in the tractor. Then she learned how to drive the tractor. The Lottinvilles have been married for 31 years.

There’s another generation on the way, Rick said. There are three grandsons. Michael is married to Megan and they are the parents of grandsons Mason and Myles. Andrew is married to Samantha and they are the parents of grandson Bentley. Rick said both daughters-in-law are supportive of the family farm, too.

Lottinville said the family tries to be as efficient as possible on the farm, doing its own work. “When you’re doing your own work,” he said, “You only have one person to blame.”

Indeed, Lottinville said, one of the reasons he loves farming is the independence that comes from being your own boss. He remains comfortable with the farming life and what has to be done to keep the farm going.

It’s a career that is not for everyone, but for him it is one that is peaceful. For relaxation, he likes to go camping and hunting.

This year, in the field, he said, is shaping up pretty well. The spring was good. “There was perfect moisture in the spring,” he said.

It turned dry as the year went on, but weekend rain in July helped. Now the crops look good and Lottinville has high hopes.

Fertilizer costs were high, he said, so high that some farmers chose not to fertilize this year. He did fertilize. Now commodity prices are high. “You never know in the spring,” he said, “but I feel better now.”

Lottinville has helped play a role in the restarting of FFA at St. Anne High School. He was an FFA member there in high school. He had also been active in 4-H as a youth. He had baking projects with his mom, Pam, and once did a cat project.

But about two years after he graduated, St. Anne dropped FFA. A new school had been built and no room was set aside for an agricultural curriculum.

It was a surprising decision because the school sits near the edge of town, near plenty of cornfields. It was in 2007 or 2008, Lottinville said, when FFA was revived. He was a member of the committee that worked toward the revival. At first St. Anne shared an agriculture teacher with Momence. Then St. Anne hired its own. Now, he said, the two schools combined have close to 100 students involved in FFA.

Lottinville is a supporter not only of agriculture, but of all vocational programs. Hands-on learning is important, he said. “We are always going to need builders and farmers.”

Lottinville is a member of both the Kankakee County Farm Bureau and the Kankakee County Corn Growers. He said that a lot of people don’t understand farming for the simple reason that they have never had to live it.