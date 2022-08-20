KLASEY: A new church for old Bourbonnais

The Rev. Isadore Lebel was “a man with a plan” ... a plan for a new church building to serve the Catholic parish of Maternity B.V.M. in the settlement of Bourbonnais Grove. When Father Lebel assumed duties as pastor on Nov. 3, 1854, the nearly 100 families in the parish had been without a church building for more than a year.

The original Maternity B.V.M. church, a 110-foot by 50-foot wood-framed structure, had burned to the ground in September 1853. The frame church had been built in 1847 to replace the settlement’s first Catholic house of worship, a small log structure known as the church of St. Leo. The log church had been erected in 1841.

Like many of his parishioners, Father Lebel had been born in Canada. The plan that he brought to Bourbonnais Grove reflected the church architecture of his native Quebec Province. It is believed to be based upon a church in Cap St. Ignace, located on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, a short distance downstream from Quebec City.

“If one were to journey to visit Cap St. Ignace...the striking similarity of that church to the Maternity B.V.M. structure would convince the visitor that the builders followed a very definite pattern of their mother church,” wrote Adrien M. Richard in “The Village,” his 1975 history of Bourbonnais.

Although Father Lebel had a plan, he did not have the funds needed to construct the new church.

“Efforts at fundraising became progressively difficult,” Richard noted. “Finally, several parishioners took it upon themselves to begin construction with volunteer labor. The task was difficult. Stone was drawn from neighboring river beds and quarries, and hauling through muddy dirt roads with oxen-drawn carts would have discouraged the stoutest heart.”

Construction work was probably begun some time in 1855 or 1856, and not completed until 1858, “but the shelter of the church was used long before its dedication,” wrote Richard. Along the way, several changes to the building plan were made: “...the plans for luxurious embellishments had to be abandoned, and eventually the structure itself was cut back twenty feet, while the apex of the sanctuary was lowered in order to hasten the completion date.”

Comparing views of the Quebec church to the completed Bourbonnais building, the most noticeable differences are the lowered roofline, and the elimination of the angled towers at the front corners (probably among the “luxurious embellishments” that were abandoned). The Bourbonnais steeple/bell tower is much simpler than its Quebec counterpart.

The church interiors differ somewhat as well: the lowered roofline of Maternity B.V.M. resulted in an arched ceiling that is flatter and less ornate than that of the Cap St. Ignace church. One distinctive common element of the two churches, however, is the long balconies extending along both sides of the church.

In 1857, while the church building was still under construction, the Rev. Alexis Mailloux arrived from Quebec to assume the duties as pastor. Among his accomplishments at Maternity would be the founding of what would become another Bourbonnais institution: Notre Dame Academy. In 1860, he brought three Sisters of the Congregation of Notre Dame from Montreal to open a school for girls in Bourbonnais.

Only a few years after the girls’ school was founded, a new Maternity B.V.M. pastor, Father Jacques Cote asked the Montreal-based Clerics of St. Viator to send a priest and teaching brothers to Bourbonnais in order to open a school for boys in the village. In September 1865, the Rev. Peter Beaudoin and Brothers Jean Baptiste Bernard and Augustin Martel arrived in Bourbonnais and opened a school that would soon become still another community institution: the College of St. Viator (now Olivet Nazarene University).

Father Beaudoin became the first Viatorian priest to serve as pastor of Maternity B.V.M. Although the College of St. Viator closed its doors in 1939, the Clerics of St. Viator continue to this day to perform pastoral duties for the church.

In the years since the stone church opened its doors, the tiny village of Bourbonnais has dramatically grown and changed, but Maternity B.V.M.—with what Adrien Richard describes as its “simple but impressive architecture”—continues as a vital symbol of the community’s rich heritage, and celebrates 175 years this weekend.

Although Maternity B.V.M. is generally considered Kankakee County's oldest church building, it is not the county's oldest church congregation. What group of worshippers holds that title?

Answer: Sherburnville Christian Church, east of Grant Park, was founded in 1840 by the Rev. Nathan Coffinberry. The Maternity B.V. M. parish at Bourbonnais came into existence in 1847 (although its predecessor, St. Leo, was established in 1841).

• 1837, June: First mass in Bourbonnais, celebrated by Fr. Lalumiere at LeVasseur's cabin.

• 1841, September: Log chapel (St. Leo) erected in Bourbonnais.

• 1842: 1/2 acre of land occupied by St. Leo building purchased from LeVasseur for $20 by Bishop of Vincennes.

• 1847, April 29: first resident pastor (Fr. Renee Courjault) arrives in Bourbonnais.

• 1847, May 13: Fr. Courjault becomes pastor.

• 1847, September: First parish census (77 families)

• 1848, January 3: Bishop Quarter of Chicago buys almost 14 acres from LeVasseur for new church building, etc., for $100.

• 1849, February 15: Cornerstone laid for new, larger wooden frame church, to be called Maternity BVM.

• 1850, June 2: New church dedicated by Bishop Van de Velde. Same day, graveyard adjacent to church was blessed. Oldest burials there dated to 1848.

• 1852, November: Fr. Charles Chiniquy becomes pastor.

• 1853, September: Frame church destroyed by fire.

• 1854, November 3: Fr. Isidore Lebel becomes pastor. He provided plan for building a new stone church.

• 1854/5 - 1858: New Maternity BVM church built by parishioners. Church in use for much of its construction period. Church modeled on one in Cap St. Ignace, Quebec; somewhat modified

• 1856, March 2: Construction committee of five men from the parish appointed by pastor Fr. Louis Cartuyvels.

• 1857, June 1: Fr. Alexis Mailloux, Vicar General of Diocese of Quebec, becomes pastor.

• 1860, September 20: Three CND nuns arrive in Bourbonnais to open girls' school.

• 1865, September: Viatorian priest and 2 brothers arrive from Quebec to open boys' school. Fr. Peter Beaudoin CSV became pastor of Maternity BVM.

• 1867, March 24: New bell blessed at BVM; still in use today.

• 1870: Rectory for Maternity BVM parish erected. It would eventually grow to 23 rooms. Replace in 1953.

• 1884: Fr. Beaudoin purchases land for new Maternity cemetery west of the village; old cemetery south of church is full.

• 1919: Brother John F. Koelzer CSV completes long process of building Our Lady of Lourdes grotto south of the church.

• 1947, May 18: Centennial celebration of Maternity BVM parish; high mass in church; Cardinal Samuel Stritch, archbishop of Chicago Diocese, presided.

• 1956: Maternity BVM school opens in Notre Dame Convent building with 200 pupils.

• 1957, June: CND nuns celebrate 100 years in Bourbonnais

• 1961, October 23: First classes held in new Maternity BVM School. Enrollment by end of year is 400.

• 1963, April 17: Tornado causes severe damage to adjoining Olivet Nazarene College and destroys century-old stained glass windows on south side of Maternity BVM church.

• 1972, May: Outdoor celebration of 125th; 3,000 people attend.

• 1997: Celebration of 150th Anniversary of Maternity BVM Parish.

• 2022: Celebration of 175th Anniversary of Maternity BVM Parish.