Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club to celebrate 75 years

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — The Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club is celebrating 75 years with a Slice of Summer Fun event. The nine-hole wiffle golf tournament will be held Aug. 27, and the cost is $40 per golfer.

There are three shotgun starts set for 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m. followed by a 5 p.m. playoff round and award ceremony. There is a limit of 108 golfers.

On site will be various vendors, including Soon to be Sauced BBQ and Sweet Corn by the Korn King. Additional activities will include bean bags, minnow races, horseshoes, 50/50 ball drop, and a vintage/classic car and motorcycle meet.

At 7 p.m., there will be live music from Matt Yeager and the South Side Social Club.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3tRZCrp" target="_blank">bit.ly/3tRZCrp</a>. The Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club is located at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.