Duane Dean hosting weekly events, including support groups and yoga

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting support groups on Tuesdays and yoga through September on Thursdays.

From 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, the center is offering support groups. The center is open to everyone as Duane Dean believes no one can recover alone, and the center is ready to help.

For more information, contact Sonja Handson, case manager, at 773-640-9801.

From 5 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday through September, Duane Dean presents a community-based violence prevention program, Yoga in the Park. The classes are designed to encourage an end to violence through yoga, transform one’s mood, emotions, thoughts and physical pain for the positive.

Yoga will be held the following Thursdays in the following locations:

• Aug. 25: Pierson Park

• Sept. 1: Pine Park

• Sept. 8: Governor Small Memorial Park

• Sept. 15: Steve Hunter Park

• Sept. 22: Washington Park

• Sept. 29: Pioneer Park