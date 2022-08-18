Village of Peotone receives $2.5M for downtown streetscape

PEOTONE — The village of Peotone announced Tuesday it has been selected to receive a $2.5 million grant for the village's downtown streetscape.

As part of the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded $106 million in capital grants to 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois, which represents the largest-ever RBI investment focused on community revitalization.

“I am excited to announce that we are the recipient of a $2.5 million grant from the Illinois DCEO to use for our Downtown Streetscape revitalization project," Mayor Peter March said in a news release.

"A survey of our residents last year indicated that a downtown remodel was a high priority for most of the respondents. This grant will make a huge improvement to our downtown experience, will support our existing businesses and will attract new business to our historic downtown."

The Downtown Streetscape Revitalization project consists of the Peotone downtown area including the areas from Crawford Street to Main Street and First Street to the railroad tracks. The new streetscape will focus on creating a high-quality pedestrian environment.

The detailing and constructed elements are designed to bring continuity that makes downtown charming, welcoming and comfortable. The new downtown streetscape will focus on new parkway treatments, pedestrian access and seating, landscape improvements, wayfinding and signage, lighting and road re-paving.