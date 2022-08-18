Kankakee Planning Board rejects Fortitude request

KANKAKEE — Fortitude Community Outreach, the Kankakee-based homeless shelter, now finds itself on the brink of homelessness.

By a 6-2 vote at Tuesday’s Kankakee Planning Board meeting, commissioners rejected the needed change of zoning that would have paved the way for the organization to operate its shelter at 1284 S. Fourth Ave., the former site of the United Faith Pentecostal Church, on the city’s south side.

The homeless shelter organization now faces what only could be described as a last-ditch effort to get the Kankakee City Council to look past the vote of the plan board and reverse that decision.

The organization needs a change of zoning on South Fourth Avenue from residential to commercial zoning as well as a conditional use permit to operate the shelter within a commercially-zoned district.

Without that permission, the organization could face the reality of not being able to have a location to house at least a segment of Kankakee County’s homeless population.

Fortitude had operated a shelter within the vacant St. Paul’s Lutheran School building in downtown Kankakee. The stipulation that the shelter be allowed to operate there for one year only ended May 1.

For about two-and-a-half hours, the planning board listened to mainly Kankakee residents as they expressed support or objection to the site, which needed permission to operate along South Fourth Avenue.

<strong>A ‘BIG ASK’</strong>

After the lengthy public hearing, planning board member Deb Terrill made the motion to deny the change of zoning. Before Terrill made her motion, she informed those gathered the planning board’s function is to advise the city council on land use requests and zoning appeals.

She noted the board’s charge is not to weigh the benefits or hardships of an application.

“This is a big ask,” she said of the Fortitude request.

Terrill said the zoning request change simply is not compatible with the surrounding residential uses.

Board member Dave Robinson seconded Terrill’s motion.

The only board members in support of the zoning change were Arthur Lax and Beverly Hood.

The city council could have the planning board’s recommendation placed on the Sept. 6 agenda, but that has not yet been determined.

<strong>FUTURE UNKNOWN</strong>

After the vote, Jack Tison, Fortitude’s board vice president, termed the vote “very disappointing.” He said it was a decision that will have a negative effect on people in need.

During the hearing, Tison said this was the organization’s only remaining effort to find a location to offer shelter for those in need. The South Fourth Avenue location, which Fortitude has a contract to purchase pending the outcome of the request before the city government, would shelter up to 30 people nightly between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Normally, the Fortitude shelter season operates from Oct. 1 through May 1. However, this year, because of the uncertainty of finding a location and gaining city approval for a shelter, the season was not slated to being until Nov. 1.

Where or what it will do moving forward is unknown.

Lance Marczak, a 4th Ward alderman, speaking before the vote, said Fortitude is important and noted there are other, better-suited locations available. Marczak again suggested there could be a willingness on the city council’s part to grant the shelter a second year at the St. Paul’s site.

“No one wants to see people on the street,” he said. “If we can sit down and talk, I’m totally willing to sit down and brainstorm.”

Plan board member Robinson questioned Tison on the thought process of not having an alternative site in mind when it became clear there were questions regarding the 4th Ward location.

Regarding a second year at St. Paul’s, Tison seemed to indicate that was not something Fortitude was in favor of.

He said Fortitude wants to have its own location. It wants to expand its program. It wants to offer more services.

“We want to become self-sufficient,” Tison said. “We honor our agreement.”