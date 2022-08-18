Dunkin' opening Friday in Manteno, offering giveaways

MANTENO — The new Dunkin’ location on U.S. Route 45-52 on the northwest corner of the intersection of 9000North Road (West Division Street) in Manteno will open to the public Friday.

From 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, there will be a grand opening event with several giveaways. At 10 a.m. will be the official ribbon cutting with members of the village.

The new Dunkin’ is located at 2803 W. Division St. Once this location opens, the one inside the nearby BP gas station at 9051 N. U.S. Route 45-52 will close.

“Dunkin’ Donuts has been in town for a long time at the gas station,” Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent told the Journal when construction began. “The business has been enough for them to need to have their own facility. It was good to see that Dunkin’ bought the property across the road to build the standalone store.”

The event will include a Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway to 100 people beginning at 9 a.m., and recipients will get a coupon book containing four free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months good only at the location where coupon book was issued. Participants must be 18 or older and exclusions apply.

The store will hand out VIP cards for a $1 nitro cold brew, reusable every day until Sept. 18; will offer 99 cent any size hot or iced coffee during event hours; and will be handing out a variety of Dunkin’ swag giveaway items.