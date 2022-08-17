Passwater's leadership questioned

KANKAKEE — An attempt to have the Kankakee administration seek a new chief of police was brought to Mayor Chris Curtis, but he quickly noted he likes the direction the department is traveling.

Curtis noted that while one murder is one too many, he said he believes steps are being taken in many areas to deal with crime.

Led by 1st Ward Alderman Michael Prude, the group of four council members — Prude; Cherry Malone-Marshall, D-1; Carmen Lewis, D-5; and Mike Cobbs, D-6 — suggested the city begin advertising for a potential replacement for Passwater, who was appointed as the department’s leader when Curtis was sworn into office in May 2021.

Prude read from city council minutes in which Curtis noted every city department leader was working on “1-year contracts,” meaning if they were not performing well, they would be replaced.

The mayor said near the conclusion of Monday’s council meeting that he has stuck to that pledge. He noted he was making a change at the leadership level of the Environmental Services Utilities department.

Prude said city violence has not improved. In fact, he noted, it has gotten worse. He was referring to the fact there have been seven people murdered in the city since January.

He noted the bulk on these cases have not been solved. He said the public, at least certain segments of the public, do not have confidence in the police department and therefore are not stepping forward to share critical information.

At the council’s Aug. 1 meeting, Prude questioned what steps the department was taking to make arrests in the recent murders, with one of the incidents being a triple homicide in the 600 block of West Merchant Street.

To date, no arrest has been made regarding that incident.

At a recent neighborhood meeting, Passwater noted frustrations within the department’s investigation’s division regarding the lack of witness cooperation.

“We are still asking you to do that search,” Prude said. “Back up those words. It has gotten worse.”

Alderman Carl Brown, D-7, who chairs the council’s Public Safety Committee, did not back the request for a search for a new chief.

Instead, Brown said, progress is happening. He noted Passwater has brought new technology to the department as well.

“Progress has been made. One person or one thing is not going to solve the problems of Kankakee,” he said while noting the council must stick together.

“This is the wrong time to think about this. To me, he’s working as hard as he can. There is no quick fix in this field. I believe right now we are making progress. To stop [change leadership] now is the wrong decision.”

Alderman Reggie Jones, D-7, also backed the administration.

“The chief can’t break the code of silence. ... I’m not here for political games. We have to get serious about helping our police,” Jones said.

Malone-Marshall said this is not about political games. “This is not a blame game. Robin is not a bad guy. He’s a good guy. Do a national search.”

Cobbs said the “stats speak for themselves. ... I think Passwater is doing a great job, but the stats speak for themselves.”

Lewis noted the previous chief, Frank Kosman, took the blame when crime numbers rose.

Curtis said some council members simply have a difference of opinion of what type of job Passwater is doing.

He said these crimes will be solved, at least the majority of them.

“In my opinion, the chief and the deputy chief are doing the best for the city.”

After the meeting, the mayor said he is not upset with the direction Passwater is taking the department.

“They are doing what we would want them to do. He’s doing exactly what I need him to do.”