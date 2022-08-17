Dollar Tree to open Thursday

KANKAKEE — The new Dollar Tree at 545 S. Washington Ave. in Kankakee is set to open on Thursday. It now gives the retailer three locations in the Kankakee area.

Dollar Tree took over the former location of a Dollar General and sunk $1.5 million into the renovation of the 16,000-square-foot store and its parking lot. In addition to redoing the interior of the store, the facade was also redone and the parking lot was paved.

Dollar Tree announced in November 2021 it was renovating the location and had hoped to open this past spring. According to information from the city of Kankakee, the store anticipates employing two full-time workers as well as a part-time staff of eight.

The store hours haven’t been announced, but could likely be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, based on the hours of the Dollar Tree location in Kankakee’s Riverstone Parkway.

The owner of the property since 2016 is AMRE Properties LLC. The company partners are brothers Samuel and Alexander Tadros, of Frankfort, and are leading the development, said Kankakee officials.

The other Dollar Tree locations are at the Village Square Shopping Center in Bradley off North Kinzie Avenue and at 503 Riverstone Parkway in Kankakee next to the Walmart SuperCenter store.