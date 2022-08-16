Back to school: Return dates and events

KANKAKEE — Harbor House and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services hosted the inaugural Back to School Bash last week, in the St. Rose Chapel parking lot at 430 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

“This event will provide a safe, fun space for families and individuals to gather and increase awareness of many of our incredible, local community resources,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, CEO & Executive Director of Harbor House, ahead of the event.

“We are honored to partner with ICCS and City Life Center students to bring this free event to our community.”

The Back to School Bash included free school supplies, Switch It Up video gaming truck, a bus tug competition, a bounce house, a water inflatable, face painting, henna, arts and crafts, community resource booths, a dunk tank and more. Complimentary food and snacks were provided from Mi Casa, Que It Up BBQ and Oberweis. DJ Swift provided entertainment for the duration of the event.

“The Back to School Bash gives residents of Kankakee County the opportunity to celebrate students going back to school,” said Rhonda Currie, Field Supervisor of ICCS.

“This event will be an opportunity to connect with local organizations, play games, listen to music, interact with other residents, and enjoy different free foods. This will be a fun day for the entire community!”

<strong>Still I Rise School Supply Giveaway</strong>

Still I Rise will be hosting its 5th Annual Community School Supply Giveaway from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hillside Stage in Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square. The day will feature free school supplies and a fun-filled and inspirational day of performances, entertainers — including Platinum recording artist BenOne, Tocarra, Hayli Bug, DJ Swoope, and host Natone Midwest) — speaker Eric Peterson, CEO of Project Headspace and Timing, games, bounce house, live DJ, fun activities and much more. Fly Above It and Kopious Lifestyle will give away a limited amount of T-shirts, school supplies and will provide mentorship. Admission is free and there will be free raffles, as well as free food provided by 5 Star Wings.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.

<strong>Back to School Community Party</strong>

From 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Chef Vaughn's Kitchen, 161 E. Bethel Dr., Bourbonnais, Local Bites Delivery will be hosting this free event. Several small businesses will be participating in the family-friendly event.

There will be bounce house, inflatable axe throwing, Switch It Up game trailer, popcorn, snow cones, dunk tank and more. The hosts also will be passing out school supplies during the event.

Local Bites Delivery will be unveiling its new app design, there also are plans for a raffle for those who show up to the event and have the app downloaded.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/Localbites.delivery" target="_blank">facebook.com/Localbites.delivery</a>.

<strong>Cops & Kids Back to School</strong>

From 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28, the Wilmington Police Department invites families to Wilmington High School for an event that will continue efforts to foster positive police community relationships.

This is a free, family-friendly event to enjoy food and activities with neighbors and community services like Police, Fire & ESDA. Hosts will be giving out school supplies to families in need, and will have a variety of activities to accommodate various interests and needs.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/cityofwilmingtonpolicedepartment" target="_blank">facebook.com/cityofwilmingtonpolicedepartment</a>.

<strong>Tuesday, Aug. 16</strong>

<ul><li>Cissna Park CUSD 6</li><li>Herscher CUSD 2</li></ul>

<strong>Wednesday, Aug. 17</strong>

<ul><li>Bishop McNamara Catholic School</li><li>Crescent-Iroquois CUSD 249</li><li>Bradley Elementary School District 61</li><li>Iroquois County CUSD 9</li><li>Iroquois West CUSD 10</li><li>Manteno CUSD 5</li><li>Milford Area Public Schools 124</li><li>Momence CUSD 1</li><li>Pembroke CCSD 259</li><li>St. Anne CCSD 256</li><li>St. Anne CHSD 302</li></ul>

<strong>Thursday, Aug. 18</strong>

<ul><li>Central CUSD 4</li><li>Donovan CUSD 3</li><li>Grace Christian Academy</li><li>Grant Park CUSD 6</li></ul>

<strong>Friday, Aug. 19</strong>

<ul><li>St. George CCSD 258</li></ul>

<strong>Monday, Aug. 22</strong>

<ul><li>Kankakee School District 111</li></ul>

<strong>Tuesday, Aug. 23</strong>

<ul><li>Kankakee Trinity Academy</li></ul>

<strong>Wednesday, Aug. 24</strong>

<ul><li>Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53</li><li>Bradley-Bourbonnais CHSD 307 (freshmen only)</li></ul>

<strong>Thursday, Aug. 25</strong>

<ul><li>Bradley-Bourbonnais CHSD 307 (all students)</li></ul>