Riverview neighbors meet to discuss public safety

KANKAKEE — On an extremely pleasant mid-summer evening, city leadership and about 50 Riverview Association neighbors gathered to discuss a distasteful subject: crime.

The larger-than-anticipated gathering demonstrated, 2nd Ward Alderman David Baron noted at the Thursday meeting, that city residents deeply care about what is taking place and want to help solve community issues.

The ultimate goal, he said, is to identify some strategies which can improve not only issues within the 2nd Ward, but city wide as well.

While there were no clear solutions which came out of the hour-long discussion held in the northwest corner of Cobb Park, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater laid out what the 65-member police department is doing and what plans they have for the coming months.

While violence — no matter who is committing it — is a public concern, Passwater explained the recent plague of homicides happening in the city as quite different from those experienced as recently as 2021.

He said the recent stretch of violence has been committed by adults, rather than youthful offenders, as was much of the case from 2021.

“This year it’s adults. It has been much more personal [in nature],” he said. “Much more up close.”

And that trend, he said, is certainly unacceptable and it makes crime solving more difficult because when grown men pull the trigger, there are more victims and there is less cooperation when it comes to police investigations.

Many of the recent homicides, he said, are “easily solvable.”

Easily solvable, he stressed, if witnesses would come forward.

“We are not getting cooperation,” he said.

He said police work the crimes by gathering information from cell phones and, strangely enough, Facebook, where crimes are often discussed by those either involved or those with intimate knowledge of the incident.

“We have to have witnesses to go to court,” he said. “Someone has to say who did it in order for a conviction. Witnesses have to go to court. We must get victims [or family or friends] to cooperate. That’s a real issue.”

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said while looking around the beautiful scenery of the park and its backdrop of the Kankakee River that there wouldn’t be crime problems in such a place.

Those two assets, however, are not deterrents.

Rowe said the vast majority of Kankakee is made up of wonderful citizens.

“We don’t have a community full of criminals. Local police departments work tirelessly to solve these crimes,” he said.

Rowe said there are only a few people responsible for so much of what plagues the community.

Like Passwater, he stressed to the audience, getting witnesses to come forward is challenging. He also stressed a pending Jan. 1 law allowing for the how long offenders can be held as they await prosecution could have far-reaching negative effects on putting the problem-creators behind bars.

No matter the obstacles, Rowe said, law enforcement will continue its “relentless prosecution” of criminals.

“They cannot be allowed to intimidate all of us. This community must be empowered. We must work together,” Rowe added.

Rowe has been a huge proponent of mentoring the youth, of counseling for those who have lived in less-than-supportive environments.

“We can’t change a community overnight by counseling or mentoring. Those are long-term fixes,” he said. “... I don’t want you to be discouraged. This is not a bad community.”