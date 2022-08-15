Husband charged with attempted murder

KANKAKEE — The husband of a Kankakee woman was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm and is suspected of shooting his wife late Sunday evening.

Arthur Hopewell, 45, of Kankakee, was arrested in the 400 block of Country Club Drive just before 10 p.m. Sunday, according to Kankakee police.

Kankakee police responded to the scene regarding a report of shots being fired. As police arrived, they were flagged down by a woman, later identified as Hopewell’s spouse.

She told police her husband had taken her revolver and shot her at their home, according to police. Police said they found Hopewell only a short distance away, sitting on the front porch with a revolver next to him.

Hopewell was placed under arrest. His spouse was transported to a Kankakee hospital for treatment of her injury, police said.

Further details were not yet available.