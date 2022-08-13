KLASEY: When cable came to Kankakee

“How’s the picture now? Is it better?” shouted the man on the roof of the house.

“No. It’s even fuzzier. Turn the antenna back the other way,” came the reply from inside the home.

“OK. How’s that?”

“I think it’s about as good as it’s going to get. Come on down and watch the game.”

For television set owners in the Kankakee area in the late 1950s and early 1960s, that dialogue would be quite familiar. Located on the fringe of the Chicago TV reception area, local set owners relied upon a tall antenna (mounted on a rooftop or separate tower) to capture television signals. Achieving a reasonably decent picture and sound often required climbing up and rotating the antenna. Even with the most careful antenna adjustment, picture quality was often disappointing.

That situation changed drastically on Aug. 30, 1966, when the first local homes began receiving high-quality television signals captured by antennas mounted on a 400-foot-tall tower located on Illinois 113 in the Heil Estates neighborhood northwest of Kankakee. The signals were carried from the antennas to home television sets by a network of wires called coaxial cables (thus the term “cable TV”).

The tall tower and network of coaxial cables connecting it to many homes (instead of single homes each served by its own antenna) was known technically as a CATV (Community Antenna TV) system. The CATV idea was developed to deal with the “straight line” nature of television signals.

When a television signal leaves the station’s transmitter, an obstacle such as a mountain, can prevent it from reaching a home’s TV set. Even the curvature of the earth over a distance of 60 miles or so can block signals — that’s why Kankakee homeowners were often up on their roofs adjusting their tall antennas to better receive Chicago stations.

Construction of Kankakee’s CATV system, known as Kankakee TV Cable Co., was carried out in stages, radiating outward from the tower on Illinois 113. The first areas to be networked with coaxial cable, during the summer of 1966, were Heil Estates, West Kankakee and the South Side. As noted earlier, the first homes were connected to the system on Aug. 30.

The second phase of construction would cover the homes in Kankakee south of Court Street and Aroma Park. The third phase would serve the city north of Court Street, Bradley and Bourbonnais. Wiring the entire community for television service would require 126 miles of coaxial cable.

“Television reception through the CATV facilities is of superior quality generally enjoyed only by persons whose homes are near the television stations,” Burrell Small, president of Kankakee TV Cable Co., told the Kankakee Daily Journal.

“Black and white reception of near-photographic clarity and stability is produced and there is spectacular improvement of color pictures with a range and fidelity not otherwise possible.”

Once connected to the cable system, viewers had access to nine channels of programming. These included the four major Chicago broadcast channels, WBBM (Channel 2), WMAQ (Channel 5), WBKB (Channel 7) and WGN (Channel 9). Also available were the public broadcast station WTTW (Channel 11), two additional Chicago stations, WCIU (Channel 26) and WFLD (Channel 32), and Champaign station WCIA (Channel 3).

The ninth channel on the Kankakee Cable system was a unique, automated “weather scanner.” Located at the tower site, “an automatic television camera scans easy-to-read dials showing the exact time, the temperature, the barometer reading, wind velocity and accumulated rainfall,” noted an article in the Daily Journal. “The…service is not a weather forecasting station….It simply gives up-to-the-minute weather information.”

To promote its service, the cable company conducted a three-day “CATV Open House” at Kankakee’s Civic Auditorium Sept. 9-11, 1966. The large auditorium featured dozens of television sets provided by local dealers, all connected to Kankakee TV Cable’s system. The open house also offered musical entertainment, prize drawings, an opportunity for visitors to “see themselves on TV” and a reduced installation price for connecting to the cable system.

Alfred Stelk, the cable firm’s manager, noted, “The pictures we deliver actually are our best advertisement….Once people see the picture quality delivered by the system on sets owned by friends or relatives who subscribe, they realize the true value of this service.

“The color is bright, the tones are clear and you get the feeling you are right there with the people on the screen. Black-and-white reception also will be greatly improved, with reception problems such as ‘snow’ and interference greatly reduced.”

The appeal of quality television reception offered by the cable system quickly took hold — within a fairly short span of years, the rooftop and household antenna towers almost completely disappeared from local neighborhoods. The locally owned Kankakee TV Cable Co. was eventually sold to a regional cable provider; today, the major provider of cable service in the Kankakee area is the national Comcast organization.

In some communities, cable systems offer locally generated programming, such as news, sports coverage,and local government meeting broadcasts. Has Kankakee ever had such programming available?

Answer: From the 1970s until 1985, Kankakee TV Cable produced and broadcast live news and entertainment programming five nights each week on local Channel 6. Also, from 1997 to 1999, local Channel 3 carried “Kankakee Valley Prime Time,” a news magazine program hosted by James Riordan and Jaymie Simmon.