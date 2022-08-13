Kankakee School Board OKs field house, community center for $26 million

KANKAKEE — The community center and field house is a go for Kankakee School District 111.

After debating the cost and need for the facility — which will include a 200-meter track, four courts, offices, trainer room and other features — the Kankakee School Board voted 6-to-1 Monday to approve the project for about $26.4 million.

When it was initially discussed in November, the project was expected to cost up to $16.5 million. The approved contract represents a 60% spike for construction of the complex.

Like nearly everything else, inflation has hit the construction industry in recent months, in part due to supply chain issues affecting material costs.

Vissering Construction Company, based in Streator, submitted the lowest bid out of five companies. The total cost is $26,359,000.

The facility is designed to connect to the southeast end of Kankakee High School near the tennis courts, with access available through the back gym.

Board member Chris Bohlen voted against the project, while board members Jess Gathing, Deb Johnston, Tracy Verrett, Darrell Williams, Mary Archie and Barbara Wells voted for it.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the goal is to have a groundbreaking ceremony around Sept. 22, and the entire project should be completed by the beginning of winter 2024.

<strong>Features and costs</strong>

The approved work includes a base bid of $21,127,000 as well as five alternate bids for smaller aspects of the project.

The base bid includes: the new community center addition including a 200-meter track, four courts, storage room, hall of fame lobby, offices, trainer room, concessions, community room and bathrooms. It also includes an allowance of $500,000 for unforeseen conditions, which will be returned to the district if unused.

• For $2,314,000, alternate No. 1 includes a team locker room and daycare addition.

• For $1,252,000, alternate No. 2 includes remodeling the auxiliary gym.

• For $1,157,000, alternate No. 3 includes remodeling the boys and girls locker rooms.

• For $210,000, alternate No. 4 includes fieldhouse bleachers.

• For $299,000, alternate No. 5 includes remodeling a corridor and vestibule, adding two vestibules and a rooftop air conditioning unit.

Walters said the district is seeking an early childhood grant to cover construction of the childcare room, childcare storage and playground.

It is also exploring a sustainability partner to cover the mechanicals of the building, as well as other potential partnerships to pay for parts of the project.

“If we receive absolutely no additional dollars, the end fund balance for fiscal year 2023 would be at $23 million,” she said.

Without building the community center, the ending fund balance would be $33 million, she said.

If no additional funding is available, the district will have to transfer funds from other areas to its capital fund; however, no funds will be taken from the education fund, Walters explained at a recent finance committee meeting.

“If we were to build the building, and we were to use part of our fund balance — which, the goal is not to; I am going to continue to look for additional funding — we would still have more money than when I came here [in 2015], which was $6 million with a $6 million deficit.”

At that time, there was also a balance of negative $200,000 in the education fund, she said.

<strong>Board member comments</strong>

Board member Chris Bohlen said the district’s focus should be on students’ academic skills, particularly when using federal money for COVID-19.

“Do I think athletics is an important component of that? Absolutely,” he said. “We’ve been given a gift by the federal government — by ourselves, it’s our money — and that gift requires us to be good stewards.”

He said building maintenance should be prioritized, along with pending projects like fixing the tennis courts and the junior high’s swimming pool, and installing air conditioning throughout the district.

“I was shocked when we were talking about $16.5 million. Do you know how much $16.5 million is? But forget that. Now we are talking $26.5 million,” Bohlen said. “That’s the equivalent of $5,200 for every student in this district, and if we spent $5,200 working individually with every student in this district, think what a change it would make not only for the perception of the district, but for each of the students who can now read, write, do research, have the opportunity to pursue things.”

Bohlen said the district should take the time to get feedback from the public regarding how it should spend ESSER [federal COVID-19 relief] money, either by using the polling service it recently bought or by holding public hearings.

“Yeah, we had to spend 20% on learning loss, but it’s not required that that’s all we have to spend,” he said.

Board member Jess Gathing said that the district is not ignoring academics to focus on athletics; rather, the two go hand-in-hand.

“Some people make a big deal about sports being bigger than academics,” he said. “Sports is a part of our academics here at the high school, and that’s something that’s needed.”

Gathing noted the district has been successful in finding construction grants in the past.

“We found $30 million to renovate this high school and some other places here in our district — $30 million that did not cost the taxpayers anything, $30 million that we didn’t have to go out and do a referendum for,” Gathing said.

Gathing said he recently visited Rich Township High School District 227, which is building a fieldhouse for about $35 million. He added that high schools north of Kankakee, as well as just across the border in Indiana, have fieldhouses.

“This is something that will continue to bring our community together, something that we as a school district can be a leader in our community, something that we don’t have,” Gathing said.

Board member Deb Johnston said she is excited to see facilities and opportunities expand, particularly when it comes to girls sports.

She noted this year is the 50th anniversary of of Title IX, and girls did not always have dedicated spaces for athletics.

“The fact that we can actually have a fieldhouse, and I understand that it’s expensive, but it’s something that, now all of a sudden, all the girls that never had anything and had no places to go, they are going to have that fieldhouse,” she said. “There are going to be actual spaces in there that are specific to them that they are going to be able to use… We want the same respect, and this fieldhouse I think is going to give us that.”

Board member Darrell Williams said that the board has taken steps to improve both academics and athletics in the district, including offering tutoring services.

“You have to understand that because of academics and athletics, we’ve made a turn at Kankakee High School,” Williams said. “We’re getting more families, and families are not leaving the community; that’s something that we’ve changed. We’ve done that. So why wouldn’t we continue that trend and make it better?”

Board member Tracy Verrett said that just because the district is making a large investment in an athletic facility does not mean it cannot also prioritize academics.

“Some kids are athletes. Some kids are good in academics. Some kids are good in both… I hope I live to see the day where Kankakee can stop dividing the two and start nourishing the two,” she said. “Because we can do both and we will do both.”

Verrett said that if the district has the resources to help students, it should do so.

“Is $26 million a lot of money? Probably more money than I’ll see in my lifetime. It is. Is it a lot of money? It is, it is,” Verrett said. “But are our students worth it? Absolutely.”

Board member Mary Archie said she agrees that academics come first, but she also believes the fieldhouse is doable and deserved by the students.

“Some of these young men right here, because of that fieldhouse, they are going to make it,” Archie said. “They are going to make it because that’s going to be something for them, and the other things they can achieve by being there.”

Board President Barbara Wells noted that the administration presented last meeting about an increase in providing grade-level assignments from about 28% to 78% throughout the district. However, there were no celebrations from the board for those achievements.

“If our students are not achieving on the state test, and they are not achieving in college or going on to these things, yes, that is our fault,” Wells said.

Wells said she believes students deserve “the best that we can give them,” and noted the effort Walters has put into the community for that purpose.

“I’m very excited about the opening of school. I’m very excited to see how we are going to come into this post-COVID world. I’m very excited about building a building that our children can come to,” Wells said. “Our community is dangerous. Children are getting shot and killed, and we cannot sit on our hands and say that they are not worth any effort that we can put forth to save them.”