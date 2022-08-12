Kankakee Environmental Services Utility's director fired

KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s Environmental Services Utility director, Daniel Jay, had only a short tenure with the city of Kankakee.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis confirmed Thursday that Jay, hired as the utility’s superintendent in late February at a salary of $130,000, is no longer an employee of the city.

Because this is a personnel matter, Curtis would not comment further on Jay’s departure.

The mayor noted a search for a replacement would begin shortly, but he had no timeline regarding when a new superintendent would be put in place.

“We will not rush the process,” he said.

As a result, the mayor said he would oversee the department with the assistance of its four operations’ managers.

A Wilmington resident, Jay’s appointment was approved by a 10-2 vote. The administration interviewed four candidates early this year before selecting Jay to fill the vacancy left by the May 2021 retirement of former ESU superintendent Pete Schiel.

ESU, a department of about 55 employees and a budget of $22 million, oversees the operations of the city’s sewer system, the hydroelectric plant, technical services and the Department of Public Works.

Jay came to the city with more than 30 years of experience in both public and private sector engineering. He had most recently served from May 2019 to December 2021 with the Will-South Cook Soil & Water Conservation District.

From August 2005 to December 2014, he was president of Jay Engineering LTD in Wilmington.