Two new art exhibits on Kankakee's Merchant Street

KANKAKEE — Two new art exhibits have popped up in locations on Merchant Street in Kankakee — and they couldn’t be more different from each other.

Happening throughout the month of August at the Kankakee Public Library is “60 Years A Legend,” by Alan Byron Hampshire. The New York artist now lives in Kankakee and has previously taught art workshops at the library.

His current exhibit honors the 60th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death on Aug. 4, 1962. Paintings on the library’s third floor depict different angles of Monroe.

More pieces are still being added, as is a special unveiling that is to come with Hampshire’s artist meet and greet, scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the library.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>. Kankakee Public Library is located at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Down the street at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists With Autism, a new exhibit opened on July 29. Running through Oct. 21, “Beasts in their Biomes and Landscapes” is an art show featuring different creatures in their environment and rolling landscapes of different types.

The show features paintings, dioramas, sculptures and more. One particular piece by Jovan Ponnambalam is mixed media, including paint and fabric.

Gallery director Janice Miller said that when Ponnambalam first started taking workshops around age 21, he wouldn’t say much other than repeating things others had said. When he wanted to share information on the gallery with his classmates, he was unable to communicate using his iPad because there was no button for “art gallery” in his communication app.

Miller said that this inspired him to talk because he wanted to share his hobby.

“We’ve had some real success stories and that’s one of them,” said Miller.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>. Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists With Autism is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

<strong>KANKAKEE PUBLIC LIBRARY</strong>

Artist Alan Byron Hampshire will be doing a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Kankakee Public Library. Hampshire will be discussing his new exhibit, "60 Years A Legend," honoring the 60th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe's death on Aug. 4, 1962.

<strong>MERCHANT STREET ART GALLERY OF ARTISTS WITH AUTISM</strong>

• Greeting Card Workshop — Held at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 30.

• August Art Projects — Held at 5:30 p.m.; Aug. 11 is Shaving Cream Paint, Aug. 18 is Marble Painting, Aug. 25 is Puffy Paint.

• Lego Mania — Held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23.

• Sporting Clays Clinic — Two rounds held at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at X-Line Shotgun Club. Cost is $60 per shooter and benefits the gallery. First 50 paid shooters receive 100 free 12ga shells.

For more information on events and to RSVP, contact Janice at 815-685-9057.