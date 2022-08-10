Vosberg: BBCHS to pause referendum efforts for now

BRADLEY — Planning to vote in Kankakee County this November? You won’t see a referendum from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on the ballot.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board met Monday in the school’s library, but the matter of potentially placing a referendum on the ballot was not on the agenda.

Monday was the board’s last regularly scheduled meeting before the Aug. 22 deadline to file the paperwork for a referendum with the Kankakee County Clerk’s office.

The board held a special meeting one week prior to <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bbchs-board-talks-possibilities-for-facilities-referendum/article_dc1558b0-1367-11ed-8832-d7026a6afd66.html" target="_blank">discuss the referendum issue</a> before it was tentatively slated to come to a vote.

During their previous meeting, board members said they were uncertain that the district would have enough time for an effective campaign by November.

The board also had discussed that a split vote would give the community the impression that the board does not fully support the need for the referendum, which would have asked voters to fund $49 million in facilities upgrades.

On Monday, Superintendent Matt Vosberg said the decision to leave the matter off the agenda was based on the board’s feedback as well as advice from the district’s consultants.

The district would have a “tight window” if it were to pursue the referendum at this time, he said.

“We will continue to gauge community interest on that topic, knowing that the need still exists,” Vosberg said. “However, the economic situation we’re in right now, with inflation at 8-9 percent, makes that really challenging to go out and run a referendum at this time.”

The possibility of waiting for a later election, like April 2023 or November 2024, was discussed during the board’s previous meeting as well.

“We will pause that effort for now and continue to evaluate the situation as we progress,” Vosberg said.