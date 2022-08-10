Momence Glad Fest returns for 84th year

MOMENCE — Kicking off tonight with the 7 p.m. Princess and Queen coronation on the high school football field, the 84th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival will run through Sunday. Thursday will kick off the parades and carnival, and Friday will begin live music and performances.

Parades, car shows, craft and flea markets and more will continue throughout the festival.

For more information and schedule updates, go to <a href="https://www.gladfest.com" target="_blank">gladfest.com</a>.

<strong>WEDNESDAY</strong>

• 7 p.m. — Princess & Queen coronation

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• 6:30 p.m. — Kid's Parade on Washington Street

• 7-11 p.m. — Carnival

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• Noon to 4 p.m. — Glad Fest Logo Tee Shirt Tie-Dying

• 3 p.m. — Glad Run for Children

• 3:30 p.m. — Juggle Dave's Magic Show

• 5:30 p.m. — Parade of Old Cars

• 6 p.m. — Main Street Parade

• 8 p.m. — Beer garden opens

• 9 p.m. — Performance from Miller Holler (beer garden)

SATURDAY

• 8 a.m. — 5K & 10K River Run at high school

• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Car show; Flea, craft and antique market at Momence Island Park

• 3 p.m. — Grand Street Parade

• 4 to 10:30 p.m. — Carnival

• 8 p.m. — Beer garden opens

• 8 p.m. — Performance from The South Side Social Club

• 10 p.m. — Glad Fest raffle drawing on River Street Stage

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Tractor show; flea, craft and antique market at Momence Island Park

• 9 a.m. — Tractor games

• 11 a.m. — Kiddie tractor pull

• 11 a.m. — Beer & Bloody Mary Garden opens

• Noon — Bean bag/cornhole tournament