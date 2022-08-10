Honey Baked Ham's 'Day of Giving' to benefit RVSRA

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 17, all purchases from The Honey Baked Ham Co. at 538 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, will be donated to River Valley Special Recreation Association. Participating sales during this “Day of Giving” include individual, online and catering orders, but does not include delivery or gift cards.

One hundred percent of all sales will benefit the RVSRA, an association formed by member agencies to provide community-based therapeutic recreation to individuals with disabilities or special needs.

Donations from “Day of Giving” will help support programs such as Special Olympics, weekly programs including bowling, karate, swimming, special events and trips.

For more information, call RVSRA at 815-955-6753.