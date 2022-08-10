Fire causes $40,000 in damage to Kankakee home

KANKAKEE — A fire caused $40,000 in damage to a home in the 600 block of Woodlea Road in Kankakee Tuesday morning.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said firefighters from Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Limestone departments were dispatched at 9:33 a.m.

A woman was removing paint from a soffit attic vent, which ignited the fire, LaRoche said.

The fire was accidental in nature. It was contained to the attic area, LaRoche said.

The four occupants of the residence are displaced, LaRoche said.

Kankakee Public Works, Kankakee Police and Elite Ambulance assisted, he said.