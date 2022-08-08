End of Watch tour honors Rittmanic

BRADLEY — The faces of 339 police officers arrived to the parking lot of the Bradley Police Station on Saturday afternoon, displayed alongside their names and end of watch dates in 2021.

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic is one of those faces, with her watch having ended on Dec. 30, 2021.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember stopped in Bradley to honor Rittmanic as part of the nonprofit Beyond the Call of Duty’s effort to raise awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty and support the families and communities of the fallen.

Family, friends, fellow officers and community members gathered to welcome the caravan and participate in the brief ceremony where a blue rose was placed next to Rittmanic’s name by her wife, Lyn Stua.

Former and current officers embark on the 22,000-mile-plus tour, starting in Spokane, Wash., accompanied by motorcycle riders that follow a customized 28-foot trailer with photos and names of the 339 fallen officers in 2021.

Of those, 240 were due to COVID-19.

The tour made memorial stops throughout the Midwest, also stopping Saturday in Pesotum to honor Senior Master Trooper Todd Anthony Hanneken, and in Champaign to honor Police Officer Chris Oberheim.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/EOWRide" target="_blank">facebook.com/EOWRide</a>.