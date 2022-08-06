River recovers from lowering after storm in Kankakee

People living along the north bank of the river upstream from the dam near the Washington Avenue bridge awoke to find docks and boats left dry.

Kankakee Valley Park District Commissioner Dave Skelly said when he looked out of his house that sits along the river, his dock was down Thursday morning.

“The river was low to begin with,” Skelly said. “When I looked out at the dock at about 7 last night, it looked like the river was down more.

“When I woke at 5:30 this morning, my dock was sitting in the sand.”

According to the National Weather Service, the river was 1.5 feet at its monitor at Momence.

What caused the level to fall drastically was the deflating of the bladder, which holds metal plates in place on top of the dam, causing the river level upstream to drop overnight.

The 440-foot wide bladder can be deflated to allow operators to lower the river level quickly during high water or when debris or ice builds up on the dam.

The dam powers the city’s hydroelectric plant, which is located on the south side of the river by the Washington Avenue Bridge.

Zachary Newton with Kankakee’s Environmental Services said workers noticed the low river level around 6 a.m. Thursday.

“I started getting calls and texts from people about 30 minutes later who were concerned,” Newton said.

Storms have knocked out power to the plant before, Newton said, but Wednesday’s storm tripped the circuit breaker for the air compressor regulating the bladder. It does not have an alarm to indicate it has lost power.

With the bladder deflated, the river dropped 12 to 18 inches in total, Newton said.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the bladder was fine and working, Newton said.

“River levels have come up considerably as observed at the hydro facility,” he said.

“Inflation of the bladder has to be done slowly so as not to to cut off the flow downstream,” Newton said.

Skelly said he saw sandbars for the first time on Thursday near the Interstate 57 bridge and the no wake zone closer to the dam.

An electrical problem caused the dam bladder to deflate once before in August 2010, according to a Daily Journal story.

It was the first time that occurred since the bladder was installed in 2007.