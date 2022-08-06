Fortitude's shelter move draws concern

KANKAKEE — Fortitude Community Outreach may be left out in the cold in terms of relocating its homeless shelter in Kankakee.

Shortly after announcing plans to purchase the former United Faith Pentecostal Church in south Kankakee, the shelter program is once again facing opposition.

A petition with 95 signatures opposing the planned relocation of the shelter to the city’s 4th Ward was presented to the Mayor Chris Curtis administration during the public comment portion of this week’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

Larry Enz, a longtime Kankakee resident and the Kankakee Township supervisor, delivered the document and spoke to city council members and the administration on Monday.

Enz strongly urged the council not to approve a zoning conditional use permit needed to allow the shelter at 1284 S. Fourth Ave.

Before city council members would be faced with the vote, Fortitude must first go before the Kankakee Planning Board. A hearing before the planning board is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Kankakee City Council chamber.

Fortitude will be seeking a change of zoning from residential to commercial and then a conditional use permit to operate the shelter in a commercial district.

<strong>NOT THRILLED WITH IDEA</strong>

While the matter has not been brought forth in a formal matter to the city council, both 4th Ward representatives — Danita Grant Swanson and Lance Marczak — made it known they are not in favor of this move.

“Residents aren’t very thrilled,” Grant Swanson said after the council meeting. “Do we need three shelters in such a close area? I’m not in favor of it.”

Grant Swanson was referring to the program being operated by James Smith in the former Homestead restaurant site and the Model Motel, which she said routinely houses the homeless.

While there is little dispute a shelter is needed within Kankakee County, the South Fourth location, Enz said, “is the wrong location.”

Marczak, at the conclusion of the council meeting, said that the proposed relocation of the shelter into the 4th Ward “is not a done deal.”

Marczak suggested the city council may want to consider giving the shelter program an option to operate its program for a second year at the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School site in downtown Kankakee.

<strong>ST. PAUL’S EXTENSION?</strong>

When the council approved the request to operate the shelter at the former school site, they were clear it would be only for one year.

“We have need for a homeless shelter,” Marczak said.

Mayor Curtis said Marzak’s suggestion has merit.

“If St. Paul’s is willing, I’m willing to listen. But the council has the final say on this. I’m not opposed to that,” he said of the one-year extension at St. Paul’s.

Fortitude had plans to build its own shelter in the 200 block of South Washington Avenue on property donated to the program. However, sharply spiking prices on building materials pushed construction costs far beyond the $550,000-planned construction budget.

Dawn Broers, Fortitude’s director, said construction costs have escalated to the $1-million level making construction of the proposed site out of reach for the not-for-profit organization.

<strong>NO ‘PLAN C’</strong>

As a result of the high cost of construction, Fortitude sought an existing location.

In a Tuesday post on Fortitude’s Facebook page, Broers wrote the organization sought out other locations, but were unsuccessful.

“We have been appealing to the city for help for months with nothing so far but cheerleading or ... nothing. No response at all,” she wrote. “We will never make everyone happy.”

She added: “They do not want us downtown but don’t want us in a neighborhood either.”

Broers noted the organization was told that city officials made it clear Fortitude could not request an additional year at the St. Paul’s site.

“Where do they want us? In a distressed neighborhood where two weeks ago a 15 year old was shot and killed across the street from our property!”

She said the South Fourth location is “Plan B” for a permanent shelter; there is no Plan C.