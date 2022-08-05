Cleanup from 'microburst' storm in Kankakee continues

<span style="background-color: #ffffff;">Though it was brief, Wednesday’s storm caused many headaches for residents in Kankakee, especially in the southern and western parts of the city.</span>

When the storm swept in from the southwest at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, high winds toppled numerous trees in those areas.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Petr said Thursday they received a public report of a wind gust of 68 mph near West Hawkins Street and South Curtis Avenue.

The reporting station at Greater Kankakee Airport stopped reporting near the time of the storm, Petr said. Before it was knocked out, it recorded a wind gust of 38 mph.

“This would be consistent with a microburst,” Petr said. “These were small, isolated thunderstorms.”

As the line of thunderstorms headed east/northeast, it became more organized heading into northwestern Indiana, he said.

Kankakee Valley Park District Executive Director Dayna Heitz said 25 trees were damaged or downed behind the Civic Auditorium at Gov. Small Memorial Park, located on South Eighth Avenue and West Charles Street.

A tree in the park fell on the roof of the Kankakee County Museum, but there was no roof damage, Heitz said.

Kankakee Department of Public Works employees were able to clear trees that were blocking roadways, but it will be into next week before all of the huge amount of debris will be picked up.

According to Petr, rain totals on the south and west sides of Kankakee reported by the public ranged from 0.01 inches to 0.04 inches. There was a report of an inch of rain near Aroma Park.

The storm knocked out power to more than 6,000 ComEd customers in Kankakee County. Most customers' power had been restored by Thursday, according to a post from the City of Kankakee's Facebook page.