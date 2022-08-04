PHOTOS and SCHEDULE: Kankakee County Fair kicks off with cattle show

The annual Kankakee County Fair returned Wednesday to 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, and will run through Sunday. There will be live music by South Side Social Club, Buckle, John David Daily Band, Perfecting Gravity and more.

There will be carnival rides from Modern Midways, illusionist Luke Paul, the KIDBUCK$ game show, a beer garden, tractor displays, demolition derbies and more. The days also feature livestock shows, tractor rodeos, speedway races and go karting.

The Kankakee County Fair kicked off Wednesday and continues through Sunday. For a full list of events, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeefair.org" target="_blank">kankakeefair.org</a>.

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• Ag Breakfast at 7 a.m.

• 4-H Horse & Pony Show at 8:30 a.m.

• Market Gilt Show & Dairy Goat Show at 9 a.m.

• 4-H Beef Show at noon

• Carnival opens; 4-H Rabbit Show at 3 p.m.

• Sheep Show at 3:30 p.m.

• Extreme School Bus Figure 8 at 7 p.m.

• Perfecting Gravity at 8 p.m.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• Gates open at 7 a.m.

• Horse & Pony Show; Beef Cattle Shows; Boer Goat Show; Breeding Swine Show at 9 a.m.

• Carnival opens at 3 p.m.

• Rabbit Show at 4 p.m.

• NBHA IL IBRA Horse Show at 5 p.m.

• Demolition Derby; Cattle Show at 7 p.m.

• Southside Social Club at 8:30 p.m.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• Gates open at 7 a.m.

• Rabbit Show at 8 a.m.

• Sheep Show at 8:30 a.m.

• Horse & Pony Show at 9 a.m.

• Antique Tractor Pull at 9:30 a.m.

• Commercial Exhibits at noon

• Carnival opens; Livestock auction at 1 p.m.

• Horse show at 2 p.m.

• John David Daily Band at 4 p.m.

• Championship Rodeo at 7 p.m.

• Buckle (band) at 8:30 p.m.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• Gates open at 7 a.m.

• Horse Show at 10 a.m.

• Truck & Tractor Pull; Commercial Exhibits at noon

• Carnival opens at 1 p.m.

• Ag Olympics at 2 p.m.

• Spanky's Beater Bonanza at 7 p.m.