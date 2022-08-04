KVPD's Heitz signs 3-year contract

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District Executive Director Dayna Heitz signed a new three-year contract that the board of commissioners approved by a 5-0 vote last week.

Heitz has been the district’s executive director since 2016.

Heitz is completing her third two-year contract, which runs through Aug. 31. Her current salary is $104,000.

According to her new contract, her salary in the first year will be $109,000.

Heitz will receive a 2% salary increase in each of the second and third years.

Negotiations had been ongoing for the past two months, Heitz said.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the work we have been doing,” Heitz said.

“I want to see this district flourish. This district has so much potential. I want to be a part of that.

“This is a great community. I work with great people. We have tremendous things in place. We have a lot left to accomplish.”

Collins became the executive director for the district in 2011. He was a district board member four years prior to being hired.

The KVPD is made up of 33 parks that serve 36,000 residents in the district.