PHOTOS: Thunderstorm downs trees, causes outages in Kankakee

Thunderstorms swept through Kankakee early Wednesday afternoon and caused power outages in downtown Kankakee. High speed winds brought down trees on city streets.

The National Weather Service recorded winds blowing at 60 to 70 mph in the area.

Traffic lights were out in some parts of Kankakee into the evening, including on Court Street.

As of Thursday morning, all critical facilities had power restored, but approximately 200 customers in Kankakee were still without power, according to the City of Kankakee Facebook page.

The 5th ward and Rosewood Avenue/Greenwood Avenue area continue to be the most impacted by outages, the city's post said. Power is expected to be restored by this afternoon.

A peak of over 3,250 customers were without power yesterday, according to the city's post.

<div dir="auto">

No injuries have been reported to the city.

The Department of Public Works team has been conducting cleanup and removal since 6 a.m. today, starting with trees and debris blocking roadways. Alleys will be cleaned once street cleanup is complete, the city's post said. 

Cleanup is expected to continue into next week, according to the city.