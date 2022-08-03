Grants to fund summer school, after-school programs in Bourbonnais Elementary

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 was selected to receive a $350,000 Freedom Schools Grant that will allow for a new summer school program to take place next summer.

Assistant Superintendent James Duggan updated the Bourbonnais School Board on the status of this grant and others during last week’s board meeting.

Another competitive grant awarded to the district in the amount of $55,530 will fund an after-school program to start in September, he said.

The Phillip Jackson Freedom Schools Grant, provided through the Illinois State Board of Education, is funded through the Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Fund and goes toward establishing a Freedom Schools network.

The grant was awarded to 45 entities across the state. Public schools, colleges and universities as well as non-profits and community organizations were eligible to apply.

“The focus is on kids from families that lack economic resources,” Duggan said. “It’s money that came from the federal government to address the consequences of COVID.”

Duggan said the program will serve up to 200 students, including outgoing kindergarten through fifth grade.

It will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for seven weeks next summer, taking place at Shepard and Shabbona schools.

The week before the program starts will include professional development for staff.

The program will be staffed by 12 classroom teachers, two social workers, an art teacher and a supervisor.

In addition, the district will be looking to staff 15 mentors in collaboration with City Life Director Aaron Clark.

The mentors can be high school students or young adults over age 16.

“The 15 mentors will be working side by side with our teachers everyday,” Duggan said. “We hope we will interest these young adults in becoming paraprofessionals and teachers. That’s the hope, and that was part of the hope of the grant itself.”

Duggan noted the Freedom Schools program is modeled after 1964 Mississippi Freedom Schools.

He said that a family member of his knows people who were involved in the original freedom schools, and he hopes he can coordinate to have someone come talk to the students and staff.

According to ISBE, a total of $17 million was provided to create the nation’s first-ever state-funded Freedom Schools network.

The purpose is to “supplement the learning taking place in school through a research-based, multicultural curriculum during the summer and/or school year,” according to ISBE.

“The program aims to improve outcomes for low-income students and address the opportunity gap and learning loss caused by the pandemic,” ISBE states.

The program also aims to expand teaching of African-American history, develop leadership skills and provide an understanding of the tenets of the civil rights movement, according to ISBE.

<strong>AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM</strong>

In addition to the Freedom Schools Grant, Duggan also noted the district was selected for the CURE After School Program Grant, which is also awarded by the Illinois State Board of Education via the Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Fund.

The district is set to receive $55,530 through this grant.

Duggan said this grant will fund an eight week, after-school, social-emotional learning program.

It will be available for 30 students in the fall and 30 students in the spring, for a total of 60, with half of the students to be at Liberty Intermediate and half at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center.

Three teachers at each school will take part in the program in addition to three mentors.

The district will collaborate with City Life Director Aaron Clark for this program as well and purchase sets of remote-control cars for each school to participate in City Life’s remote-control car program, Duggan said.

The program will also include funding for four Saturday field trips, with locations set to include a White Sox game, the Field Museum, the Museum of Science and Industry and the DuSable Black History Museum.

The after-school program is set to begin this September.