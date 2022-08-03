‘Carry on his tradition’: Gerard boxing gym seeks community help

BRADLEY — The late former Kankakee Deputy Police Chief John Gerard almost always went about his business in a quiet, unassuming way.

He was never one to ask others for help.

He operated a boxing training program for more than 40 years out of his garage-turned-gym.

But since his July 2021 death, his son, David “Gomer” Gerard, has taken over the gym. He moved it into a much larger space and gained more boxing enthusiasts, but the need for more boxing bags, gloves and other equipment as well as entry fee money for boxing exhibitions has resulted in Gold Star Gym hosting its inaugural John E. Gerard Boxing Showcase.

The event is set for 2-8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave.

To box in the event, boxers must have a valid U.S.A. Boxing license.

Admission to the event will be $20 for general seating and $40 for ringside seating. Food and beverages will also be available.

All money will go toward aiding the Bradley-based gym and its young boxers.

The younger Gerard is currently seeking sponsorships for the event. Three levels of sponsorship are available: $100 or more; $200 or more; and $500 or more. For more information, contact Gerard at 815-214-8927; or gym volunteers, Jesus Martinez, 815-386-4919; or Peter Nicholos, 779-456-9265.

Event tickets will also be available at the door on Sept. 24 or can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com for the John E. Gerard Boxing Showcase.

The single-boxing ring showcase is anticipated to feature 20 to 25 boxing matches. The slate of fights is still being put together.

While boxing may be the featured attraction of the September event, the sport is only a small part of what the gym provides for area boys and men.

“So many kids only know street life, and this is a place to get these kids off the street,” said Martinez, 26, the gym’s boxing head coach.

Martinez, a former Golden Gloves Chicago champion, knows this first hand. He became a boxing regular at Gerard’s west side garage gym at age 12.

“It’s where I fell in love with the sport,” he said. “What boxing does for kids, as well as adults, is gives them a sense of accomplishment. I love the sport, but this is more for what it does for the kids. This place is a safe haven for them. It’s a place where they can let their guard down.”

Hopefully they don’t let their guard down while in the ring, however.

Gerard said carrying on his father’s boxing legacy is so important. The gym has also trained 17 youngsters who eventually became Chicago Golden Gloves champions.

“He loved boxing. He used boxing as a way to reach kids and we are doing the same with it. This is a place where kids can learn discipline, teamwork, accountability. It’s also a place where kids can come and be safe,” Gerard said.

Another of those “kids” is 30-year-old Daniel Guerrero, of Kankakee. He has been boxing at the Gerard gym since age 13. He continues to box at the gym and helps with younger boxers.

“I’m thankful I had the gym to go to,” Guerrero said. “It kept me away from bad people. Chief always had the door open for me. His gym provided a second home for me and for others.”

Gerard said the day will be filled with fun, food and boxing.

“I certainly hope people come out,” he said. “The kids need the support of the community.”

He noted it costs about $2,500 to operate the gym located in 12,000 square feet of space in the Area Jobs Development Corp.-owned building, better known as the former Bradley Roper site. The gym has about 70 dues-paying members.

“He’d love this event,” the younger Gerard said of his father. “He certainly wanted us to keep this gym alive.”

Nicholos, a retired Kankakee police officer, began training at the Gerard gym as an eighth-grader. He has remained a presence at the gym.

“I believe this place is important. Chief meant so much to so many people and we want that legacy to continue,” Nicholos said. “He operated this gym because he cared about the community and the kids. He never sought notoriety. He did this out of the kindness of his heart. We are seeking to carry on his tradition.”