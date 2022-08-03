Bourbonnais trustees adopt social media policy

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees approved a social media policy for use of the village’s social media accounts by the public at Monday’s board meeting.

The village maintains accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for use in informing residents of upcoming events, publishing news releases and providing media coverage relevant to village business and concerns.

The policy establishes parameters and guidelines for the public’s use, and the village’s management of those accounts, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance allows the village: to limit the content posted to those accounts to the topics of those accounts; remove comments that are off topic and, if necessary, block users that abuse their use of any such account.

“Social media can effectively broaden the reach of government communications,” said Lindy Casey, marketing and public engagement manager for the village.

“One of the biggest benefits is that it allows governments to share critical information in a crisis. In an ever-changing social media climate, it’s imperative to establish a set of parameters and guidelines for the public’s use, and the village’s management, of these accounts.

“This newly adopted social media policy will enable the Village of Bourbonnais to harness the power of communicating through its social media networks, while remaining legally compliant with state and federal law.”

Bourbonnais Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said administrators and trustees have been discussing a social media policy for about a year.

“We want to make sure the comments are consistent with the issues we are posting,” Van Mill said.