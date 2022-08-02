Limestone woman welcomes 4 grandkids in 8 months

LIMESTONE — In 2015, Stacey Cousin became a grandmother two times over when her daughter, Tiffany Cousin-Grafen, gave birth to twin girls. Since late 2021, Cousin earned the title of “grandmother” four more times when her four children each had a baby within an 8-month period.

“I may not have enough arms to hold them, but my heart is full,” the Limestone grandmother said.

Within the last eight months, another granddaughter and three grandsons were added to the family. Tiffany, 32, said her daughter, Collins, will turn nine months on Friday. Jordan Cousin, 31, is mom to 6-month old Lachlan.

Landon Cousin, 23, along with fianceé Madelyn Longtin, welcomed son, Brooks, to the world two months ago. Finally, Lindsey Downey, 29, had son, Declan, six weeks ago. Brooks and Declan are 13 days apart.

“We’re all going through different stages at the same time,” said Tiffany of the babies’ different ages.

In typical grandma fashion, Stacey was able to list off each birthdate.

Of Stacey’s four children, Tiffany, Landon and Lindsey all live within a mile of her and each other in Limestone. Daughter, Jordan, has lived in Australia for the past few years after falling in love with the area while studying abroad.

Stacey recalled being excited and supportive when Jordan wanted to study abroad. When Jordan said she wanted to live there for a year afterward, the excitement faded.

“She goes, ‘Mom, the first time I went over there you were excited and you don’t seem excited anymore.’ I said, ‘Jordan, that’s because you might not come home this time ... what if you meet somebody?’”

“She met somebody, and her heart is in Australia,” shared Stacey.

This was the first time since prior to COVID that Jordan was able to come home for a visit. Within that visit, she introduced the family to son, Lachlan, met niece, Collins, and nephew, Brooks, and helped welcome nephew, Declan.

With the visit, Tiffany’s twins, Annistyn and Kylee, 7, have gotten their long-awaited fill of cousin time.

“It’s fun having them all in the house,” Stacey said of the visit.

The group recently participated in a family reunion in Louisville, and 52 relatives attended. Stacey said that her mother passed away in her 40s, before she was able to meet Stacey’s kids.

“We call them ‘pods,’” she said of the sets of grandkids she and her siblings continue to welcome. “We like to think of them as our parents’ legacy.”

As for holidays and birthdays, the amount of gift recipients has tripled.

“We’re gonna have to revisit those,” she said with a laugh. “Probably going to have to cut back a little now that we had a few more.”

But, it’s all worth it as she adores having her three girls and three boys. They’ve been spending time hanging out together at home, going to the waterpark and going out to dinners.

“It has been crazy, but I love it,” said Stacey.