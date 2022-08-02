Kankakee mayor: 'I'll take the blame' on violent crime

KANKAKEE — The sharp spike of violent crimes in Kankakee caused some equally sharp criticism of Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, the man who campaigned on this subject about a year and a half ago.

Near the conclusion of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, several council members spoke of the recent spate of violence, concluding with the early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Kankakee in which a 28-year-old man was wounded.

After several council members made comment — some being critical of the administration and others defending it — Curtis said there was no question that within the past several weeks there has been a dramatic uptick in violent crime here.

Chief among these crimes were the June 29 triple homicide in a house in the 600 block of West Merchant Street, the July 15 homicide of 28-year-old Andre Glass, the July 23 homicide of a 15-year-old Kankakee boy in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, and the Sunday morning shooting in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue only hours after the conclusion of the Merchant Street MusicFest.

“The last 30 to 40 days have been awful,” Curtis said after council members spoke about the sharp escalation of crime. “I’ll take the blame. I campaigned on this [issue].”

The tragedy, he said, is young men are losing their lives.

There have been seven homicides this year in Kankakee, five of which occurred in the past 40 days.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged as an adult in the shooting which left the 15-year-old boy dead.

Police have not yet made an arrest regarding the triple homicide, nor has an arrest been made in the early Sunday morning shooting.

The lack of arrests and the rise of these crimes brought criticism from some council members, chiefly 1st Ward Alderman Michael Prude.

Prude charged Curtis ran on the platform of reducing these types of crimes, and the numbers are rising rather than falling. He said people who may have information regarding these and other incidents are not coming forward.

Prude said he hasn’t heard the outcry from the council members who criticized former Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong for this same problem.

He said he finds the lack of comments from some council members to be disturbing.

“Nothing has changed. Things have gotten worse,” Prude said.

He then said he has not seen nor heard of a plan on how this problem is being addressed.

Alderman Larry Osenga, a retired longtime Kankakee police officer and commander, said there is only so much a police department can do. People must come forward.

Osenga noted that CrimeStoppers of Kankakee County, an organization where he serves as a board member, offered a $1,000 reward for information regarding the triple homicide.

The increased reward led to one anonymous telephone call, he said.

“Until this mentality charges, there is only so much we can do,” Osenga said.

Alderwoman Cherry Malone Marshall noted she has found out about many of these crimes by hearing about them from community members or reading about the crimes in the Daily Journal.

She said council members may be able to help by having people with knowledge of the crimes talk to them because many people simply do not have a comfort level with talking to police.

The mayor said information would be shared.

Police Chief Robin Passwater noted this has been a long-standing problem. People involved in crime or those with knowledge of a crime simply do not come forward.

He said detectives spend valuable time negotiating with witnesses or those close to witnesses to get them to talk to police.

And he stressed the lack of talking to police is not based in fear.

“They aren’t fearful. They are putting it out on Facebook,” Passwater said. “We can’t get them to talk to us.”

As a result of the unwillingness to share information, “It’s extremely difficult to work these cases,” Passwater said.

While Prude said Passwater has never shared sensitive information with him regarding a crime, Passwater told Prude he had never called police with any information he was aware of.

Some 15 minutes after the council meeting concluded, Curtis again reiterated the issue of violent crime has only gotten worse.

He said the trend had been going well, but near the end of June, violent crime has happened far too frequently.

“I campaigned on this,” he said. “If I’m not doing the job, the voters will decide.”