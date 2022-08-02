Herscher district cancels plans for staggered school times

HERSCHER — Herscher School District will not be needing to implement staggered start and dismissal times due to the bus driver shortage after all.

The district announced Monday that enough bus drivers have been hired to alleviate the need for the staggered times when school resumes in August.

In a letter posted to the district’s social media, Superintendent Rich Decman said that barring any unforeseen issues, the school year will begin with regularly scheduled start/dismissal times at all district buildings.

“Fortunately, I am happy to report the district has been able to employ enough drivers to cover all of our routes to start the school year,” he said.

All schools will start at 8 a.m. and dismiss at 3:05 p.m. after the first day of school, when dismissal will be one hour early.

In the announcement, Decman thanked the community for helping to get the word out about the “desperate need” for bus drivers.

“Thank you all again for your help and please continue to encourage folks to drive [buses] as we can always use high quality substitutes and drivers for extra-curricular trips,” he said.

Earlier in the summer, the district had announced that staggered times could be necessary, at least at the beginning of the year, unless the district could bring on more bus drivers.

In late June, it was about five drivers short. The school district runs roughly 40 routes per day.

It takes about four to six weeks for someone not currently licensed to become qualified to drive a school bus.

Last school year, administrators were covering bus routes due to the driver shortage, which has affected districts locally as well as nationwide.

Decman has said that while administrators may be available to substitute, it is not feasible for them to continue to cover routes daily.

The first day of school in Herscher will be Aug. 16.