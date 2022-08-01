Merchant Street MusicFest rocks the weekend

Musical acts from near and far descended upon downtown Kankakee over the weekend for two days of performances at the Merchant Street MusicFest held at the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square.

More than 30 acts graced three stages while the Teen Stage and Immersive Experience Tent hosted more than a dozen musicians and guided activities. Fourteen food and drink stands were joined by nearly 20 artist booths on Saturday.

"Let the energy of Merchant Street MusicFest last by being part of the positive things that are KANKAKEE. You help make this city great!" read the final bullet point on the free festival map.