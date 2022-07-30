KLASEY: The Controversial Father Chiniquy

Hero or heretic?

More than 160 years ago, both of those labels were freely applied to the Rev. Charles Chiniquy in a heated controversy that raged in and around the Kankakee County town of St. Anne. The fierce emotions that tore apart the town’s French-Canadian families still echo faintly today.

Charles Chiniquy, the man about whom the controversy swirled, was a French-Canadian Catholic priest who had achieved considerable fame in the 1840s for his anti-alcohol crusade in Quebec. Chiniquy’s Society of Temperance claimed more than 200,000 members who had pledged total abstinence from alcohol.

In December, 1850, the crusading priest received a letter that would greatly affect not only his life, but the history of the area that would (in 1853) become Kankakee County. The letter was from James Van De Velde, the Catholic Bishop of Chicago, whose diocese covered much of northern Illinois.

The bishop asked the French-Canadian priest to “…make use of your great influence over your countrymen to prevent them from scattering any longer among Protestants by inducing them to come here, in Illinois….We have already, at Bourbonnais, a fine colony of French Canadians.

“They long to see and hear you. Come and help me to make that comparatively small, though thriving people, grow with the immigrants from the French-speaking countries of Europe and America, till it covers the whole territory of Illinois with its sturdy sons and pious daughters.”

Six months later, on June 7, 1851, Charles Chiniquy arrived in Chicago. The following day, he preached to a crowd of more than 1,800 at the city’s cathedral. After visiting with groups of French-Canadian settlers in Chicago, he traveled some 60 miles southward to the village of Bourbonnais Grove.

That settlement of several hundred French-speaking families had been developed by former fur trader Noel LeVasseur. Beginning in the middle 1830s, LeVasseur had successfully encouraged emigration from Quebec to his settlement on the Illinois prairie.

For three weeks in late June, Father Chiniquy preached in Bourbonnais Grove’s Church of the Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. That white-painted frame church, completed in January, 1850, had replaced the settlement’s first church, a log cabin chapel that the congregation had outgrown in only four years.

When he returned to Quebec in August, Chiniquy published letters in the province’s newspapers, providing a glowing description of life in Bourbonnais. “Many in Canada,” he wrote, “would believe that I am exaggerating, were I to publish how happy, prosperous and respectable is the French-Canadian population of Bourbonnais….On their farms…you will find the best machinery to cut their crops, to thresh their grain. They enjoy the just reputation of having the best horses … and very few can beat them for the number and quality of their cattle.”

The popular priest’s words found a welcoming audience among the French-speaking citizens of Canada — for more than a decade, poor economic conditions in Quebec (as well as discriminatory policies of the English-speaking colonial government) had fueled a steady immigration to the United States. Most of the immigrants went to the New England states for jobs in factories, but those who sought land for farming came to Illinois.

Chiniquy later claimed that his letter produced an astounding response among Quebec’s French-Canadian farmers. “In a few days after its appearance,” he wrote in one of his books published in the 1880s, “their farms fell to half their value. Everyone, in some parishes, wanted to sell their lands and emigrate to the west. It was only for want of purchasers that we did not see an emigration which would have surely ruined Canada.”

While that statement was an obvious exaggeration, Chiniquy’s letter undoubtedly was responsible for reviving the tide of settlers forsaking Quebec to start a new life in Illinois. The letter also revived a long-standing conflict between Father Chiniquy and Quebec’s Catholic-church leadership.

M. S. Q. Bourget, Bishop of Montreal, denounced the communication as a “perfidious document.” Despite (or possibly because of) Chiniquy’s popularity and success as a temperance crusader, church leaders often found fault with his conduct (including claims of “moral lapses”).

On Nov. 9, 1851, Father Chiniquy returned to Bourbonnais, where he was welcomed by a number of people who had “come long distances to receive and overwhelm me with public expressions of their joy and respect.” After several days spent resting from his travels, he set out on a quest that would greatly affect the history of this area.

Accompanied by six men from Bourbonnais, Chiniquy began searching for a spot where he could fulfill his dream of a large colony of French-Canadian immigrant families. He found that spot some 14 miles southeast of Bourbonnais Grove, on a stretch of prairie land where brothers Ambrose and Antoine Allain had built cabins and begun farming.

The first of Chiniquy’s colonists from Quebec soon began settling around what would become the village of St. Anne. Over the next six years, the number of settlers at St. Anne and the surrounding area would swell to more than 1,000; that growth would be accompanied by a heated and protracted dispute between the colony’s founder and Chicago’s Roman Catholic leadership.

<em>Next week: Conflict in Chiniquy’s Colony.</em>

In 1851, when Bourbonnais Grove was an established community, and St. Anne was the chosen site of Father Chiniquy’s French-Canadian colony, neither was located in Kankakee County. In what counties were the two located at that time?

Answer: Bourbonnais Grove was in Will County, while the future St. Anne was in Iroquois County. Kankakee County was formed in June, 1853, from portions of Will County (north of the Kankakee River) and Iroquois County (south of the river).